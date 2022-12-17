First Interstate Bank collects, donates 12,232 clothing items from Coats and More Drive
Team members from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.
Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers and veteran outreach programs.
Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.
“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” said Amberly Pahut, executive director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, in a news release. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”
TW Foundation honors Neil McMurry with gift to UW’s IMPACT 307
A gift of $1 million to the University of Wyoming from the TW Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Casper, supports Wyoming businesses through the university’s IMPACT 307 business launchpad.
“My grandfather, Neil McMurry, was a smart businessman and dedicated philanthropist,” Tiffany Gamble, president of the TW Foundation, said in a news release. “I feel so grateful to be able to continue his legacy. I think he would be proud to see the impact of this philanthropy. IMPACT 307 is doing important work that will help carry the state forward into the future. He cared deeply about small Wyoming businesses. This bequest is a perfect fit to honor Neil McMurry.”
McMurry had profound success in his business ventures, and he felt that it was important to give back to his community. The TW Foundation wishes to continue honoring his legacy by supporting the next generation of Wyoming entrepreneurs, according to the release.
This is where IMPACT 307 comes in. Founded in 2005, IMPACT 307 – formerly the Wyoming Technology Business Center, or WTBC – is a UW program designed to work as a statewide entrepreneurial support network. IMPACT 307’s goal is economic development across Wyoming.
Since its founding, IMPACT 307 has assisted in the launch of more than 200 Wyoming businesses that range in size from small businesses to companies that have raised millions in investment funds.