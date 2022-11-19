WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU to merge
WyHy Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, and Sweetwater Federal Credit Union, with headquarters in Rock Springs, announced this week the merger of their financially strong, healthy and growing credit unions.
With this merger, WyHy's combined assets are now approximately $370 million, with financial services and conveniences provided to more than 22,000 members in Wyoming. All locations of the merged credit unions will be designated as WyHy Credit Union offices, with the corporate headquarters remaining in Cheyenne.
This merger is a collaboration between two credit unions seeking to combine financial resources and expertise to provide members with expanded services and opportunities, according to the announcement.
The Board of Directors, leadership and staffs of both credit unions now have opportunity to provide a full suite of financial products to its new membership through offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Green River, Lyman and Rock Springs, according to a news release. This merger also provides WyHy the opportunity to further strengthen its commitment to the different communities it serves with this addition of the Rock Springs market.
For more information about the merger, contact Amy Davis or go to www.wyhy.org.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation elects leaders
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation elected its new leaders for the upcoming year, as well as set policy for the new year focused on issues such as property protection and irrigation infrastructure.
Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his seventh term as WyFB president at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting.
“Being trusted to be a representative for what I believe to be best agricultural organization in our country, if not the world, is an extreme honor,” Fornstrom said. “I’m ready to continue working for our farmers and ranchers in Wyoming.”
Fornstrom and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. He runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, as well as a trucking business and a custom combining business.
Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his seventh term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three children. They run a trucking business, have commercial row crop spraying business, raise cattle and farm.
Lane Hageman, of Goshen County, was elected to his second term as the director-at-large. Hageman lives and works on his family’s cow/calf ranch in southeast Wyoming.
In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer and Rancher Committee state chair serve on the state board. That committee elected Carbon County rancher Quade Palm as state YF&R chair.
Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors are Raenell Taylor, northeast district director; Kevin Baars, southeast district director; Tim Pexton, central district director; Thad Dockery, northwest district director; and Justin Ellis, southwest district director.
Milestones
Affie Ellis is a shareholder who will now serve as the managing partner of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck's Cheyenne office. Brownstein's managing partner, Rich Benenson, said her leadership experience in Wyoming will be a great asset as she helps lead the firm's strategic initiatives, and he looks forward to the positive impact she will have.
A respected advisor on federal Indian law and policy, Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors, as well as serving in the Wyoming Legislature.
She counsels clients on public lands and natural resources regulatory and administrative matters, drawing on her experience as a former assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming where she litigated cases involving the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, National Forest Management Act and Federal Land Policy Management Act.