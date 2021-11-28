First National Bank of Omaha to acquire Western States Bank
First National of Nebraska, with its subsidiary First National Bank of Omaha, last week announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Western States BanCorporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary Western States Bank, headquartered in Laramie.
Founded in 2006, Western States operates 10 branches across northeastern Colorado, western Nebraska and southeastern Wyoming. Western States has $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Western States’ customers and colleagues to First National Bank of Omaha,” said Clark D. Lauritzen, chairman and president of FNBO, in a news release. “Western States has a proud history and an excellent reputation, plus they share our values and commitment to community. We’re thrilled about this opportunity to grow and continue to serve customers in Colorado and Nebraska markets where we operate today, while introducing ourselves to new customers in the vibrant Wyoming communities of Laramie and Cheyenne.”
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, the approval of Western States’ shareholders and the completion of various closing conditions, and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2022.
Crum said there will be no changes to existing customer accounts at Western States during the transition. Once the conversion is completed next year, all Western States locations will operate as FNBO, with its systems and suite of products and services.
Blockchain meets agriculture to improve soil and air quality
Two innovative Cheyenne-based companies, the agricultural Carbon Asset Network and blockchain consultancy group Ember Labs, have joined forces to create the new pathway for carbon sequestration and improving air quality by using the power of blockchain.
This new model is designed to be a private enterprise alternative to Cap and Trade methods, according to a news release.
“Blockchain, combined with tokenization, empowers a model where we all can be successful in cleaning carbon out of our air by improving soil health,” Ian Alexander, principal of Ember Labs, said in a news release. “It’s time to put that ability into the hands of ESG-oriented businesses, agriculturists, land managers of any kind and the everyday people wanting to help our environment.”
The Carbon Asset Network joins with nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions to provide grants that allow land managers to take action for a Total Ecological Solution through soil health. Often these new methods increase operating costs and capital investment. The grants allow the land managers to take action right away to maximize soil health.
As soil becomes healthier, there is more oxygen released to the air, and more carbon pulled into the roots and soil (carbon sequestration) through the natural process of photosynthesis. Land managers include not only those in the agriculture industry, but managers of parks, golf courses, undeveloped land, or anyone who manages open land.
Many air quality programs are designed to eliminate emissions from fossil fuel. This new method, however, is designed to take any carbon out of the air immediately and is not reliant on adoption of alternative energy sources so that the air can improve sooner, rather than later.
Registration opens for Wyoming Stock Growers convention, trade show
Registration is now open for the 2021 Winter Roundup Convention and Trade Show, “Markets? Drought? Celebration! – Anticipating 2022”, Dec. 13-15 in Casper.
The event will be held at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, and brings together cattlemen and women from across Wyoming with emphasis of education and engagement.
While the event will be in person, portions will also be available virtually. Programs schedule for the first day of the event include a Progressive Rancher Forum that will include topics of environmental sustainability, larkspur management, local beef challenges and a block chain update.
Groups such as the Young Producers Assembly and Wyoming Wool Growers Auxiliary are part of the different groups that will be attendance. Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon are scheduled to speak. Guest speakers include Kevin Good from Cattlefax and Ethan Lane of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Registration is available on the Wyoming Stock Growers Association’s website at www.wysga.org, or for more information, call 307-638-3942.
Lifeline Children’s Services begins foster care adoption service in Wyoming
Lifeline Children’s Services, a national Christian adoption agency, recently announced the expansion of its foster care adoption services to Wyoming. The agency serves vulnerable children through private domestic adoption, foster care adoption and international adoption.
November is National Adoption Month, a time set aside to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. Nationally, there are approximately 400,000 children in the foster care system, of which about 120,000 children are in need of adoptive families. In Wyoming, approximately 1,000 children are in the foster care system. Over the last few years, about 90 children have been adopted from foster homes annually.
“Beginning this month, Wyoming becomes the 16th state that Lifeline Children’s Services has an office that trains and processes families for adoption,” said Chuck Jespersen, State Director of Lifeline Children’s Services. “While many people think of infants when they hear about adoption, we need to recruit families throughout eastern Wyoming to adopt sibling groups and older children, especially age 6 and up. These children are sometimes harder to find adoptive homes for.”
Adults who are interested are encouraged to attend an information session about the process of adoption; they can contact Jespersen and the new Lifeline office in Sioux Falls by visiting www.lifelinechild.org/wyoming.
Lifeline Children’s Services is the largest evangelical Christian adoption agency in the United States, and its headquarters is located in Birmingham, Alabama. Lifeline facilitates international adoptions from 18 countries, and domestic adoption and foster care services in 16 states nationwide. In its 40 years of service, Lifeline has placed more than 4,300 children in adoptive homes.