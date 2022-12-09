Cheyenne DDA wins 2022 Mid-America Economic Development Award
The Mid-America Economic Development Council recently announced the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority as a 2022 Economic Development Award winner during its annual competitiveness conference.
The Cheyenne DDA was one of 11 national organizations to be recognized and the first organization from Wyoming to receive an award from the large market division for organizations with populations of 50,000 or more.
The Cheyenne DDA was recognized as the 2022 large market division placemaking category winner for a combination of downtown projects that contributed to the continued growth, revitalization and overall community branding of Cheyenne’s downtown district. The project narrative outlined how three DDA projects were driven by the support and pride of the Cheyenne community and successfully completed over the summer of 2022: the crosswalk mural installations in downtown’s West Edge District designed and painted by LCSD1 student groups; the downtown “CHEYENNE” sign installed on Lincolnway between the Central and Warren viaducts, featuring life-sized letters wrapped with images representing Cheyenne’s unique assets; and the downtown banner initiative that involved the design and installation of 275 unique banners with downtown images showcasing six different categories to experience downtown Cheyenne.
“It’s an honor for our work to be recognized by the Mid-America EDC, especially in the large market division with so many other fantastic organizations representing communities three times our size,” said Cheyenne DDA Vice President Haylee Chenchar, who accepted the award on behalf of the DDA last week. “The support from our community is what makes projects like these so successful and we look forward to continuing to build on the growth and momentum of downtown Cheyenne.”
The Cheyenne DDA’s projects were recognized for not only activating underutilized public spaces, but also for successfully highlighting Cheyenne’s community assets in innovative ways that impact economic development. In addition to receiving the 2022 Economic Development Award, the Cheyenne DDA will also be recognized in the January issue of the Mid-America EDC Site Selection magazine.
"We greatly appreciate being recognized nationally for all the great work the Cheyenne DDA has completed in the past year" said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne/DDA. "Thank you to the amazing DDA staff, board, downtown building owners and businesses for making our downtown vibrant and beautiful.”
The Mid-America EDC is a multi-state association dedicated to being the leading resource for making contact with site selectors, advancing regional economic development programs and accessing thought leadership.
SBA Wyoming District Office announces $69.9M through signature lending programs
The U.S. Small Business Administration Wyoming District Office has announced the district reached $69.9 million in funding approvals to small businesses through 125 traditional loans for fiscal year 2022.
Traditional loans, which are comprised of loans through SBA’s 7(a) and 504 programs, were approved in 20 of 23 Wyoming counties. Fifty-two percent of all traditional loan approvals in Wyoming were for businesses located in rural areas.
“It has always been a priority for SBA to ensure our programs and services are available to all eligible Wyoming businesses, including those in historically underserved, rural communities,” SBA Wyoming District Office Director Amy Lea said in a news release. “It’s why we’re excited to see the majority of Wyoming’s counties represented in this loan data. And, we can’t say enough good things about our participating lenders, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure this access to capital is available state-wide.”
Thirty-two percent of these traditional loan approvals were to new businesses, and 44 percent were to women-owned small businesses.
Fiscal year 2022 traditional lending data of note includes:
- $48,015,100 in 7(a) loans: 98 7(a) loans worth more than $48 million were approved to Wyoming small businesses.
- $21,889,000 in 504 loans: Working with authorized Certified Development Companies (CDCs) and third party lenders, the SBA’s 504 program approved 27 loans worth nearly $22 million to Wyoming small businesses.
For more information about SBA’s loan programs, financial assistance and other services, visit sba.gov.
LCCC faculty wins top prize in entrepreneurship contest
Laramie County Community College marketing and business instructor Minden Fox recently won the top prize of $50,000 at the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship conference in Boston for the pitch she designed to further an augmented and virtual reality effort for LCCC’s soon-to-be-opened Concept Forge.
The Concept Forge is a fabrication lab included as part of the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, designed to help entrepreneurs prototype product ideas. It will be a new addition to LCCC’s existing creative spaces, the Golden Eagle Wyrkshop in the Ludden Library and the Entrepreneurship Lab in the Andrikopoulos Business & Technology Building. Concept Forge will be a step up from the existing facilities and will allow exploration of more ambitious initiatives.
“If you have an idea, you can come (to the Concept Forge) and make it a reality,” Fox said in a news release.
The Concept Forge will include 3D printers, sewing machines, laser cutters, Glowforge, a larger helix system, a sublimation printer, soldering stations, cutting tools and more. Funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Wyoming Innovation Partnership will make this entrepreneurial space possible.
The $50,000 will go toward the purchase of ZSpace equipment and software for student and community use in the Concept Forge. ZSpace, a tech company that has been around since 2007, developed augmented reality and virtual reality environments through the use of a laptop computer. The computer’s sensors track eye movement and the virtual-holographic image can be lifted from the screen and manipulated with an accompanying handheld stylus.
Visit lccc.wy.edu/manufacturing to find out the latest on the AMMC construction.