Wyoming Young Contractors Coalition presents donation to Meals on Wheels
Just in time for the holiday season, the Wyoming Young Contractors Coalition is providing a gift to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne.
A check totaling just over $8,000 was recently presented to Executive Director Stephanie Freeman. The WYCC raised the funds during its annual golf tournament held this past September.
“We are really pleased with the fundraising results of our annual golf outing,” said Abby Pederson, president of the WYCC, in a news release. “We selected Meals on Wheels as our nonprofit recipient this year and are so happy to see these dollars turning into hot, home cooked meals for those in need.”
The WYCC recently became part of the Wyoming Construction Coalition, a nonprofit organization that advocates for and supports the Wyoming construction industry. Both groups are currently working to engage and recruit new members.
The WCC and WYCC encourage construction professionals to become involved, in order to network, advocate for the industry, gain information about available jobs and participate in education/training programs, as well as other member activities.
For more information about the WCC and the WYCC, visit www.webuildwyoming.org.
Dollar General opens new store on Greenway Street in Cheyenne
Dollar General has announced its store at 4120 Greenway St. in Cheyenne is now open, and will employ six to 10 people.
DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to buy household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Cheyenne location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Cheyenne location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
The addition of the Cheyenne store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Milestones
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is congratulating six employees on their years of service to the state of Wyoming. The following employees celebrated a milestone work anniversary in November:
Jody Edwards, senior accountant, Cheyenne Headquarters, 45 years
Chris Queen, Powell game warden, Cody Region, 25 years
Bret Barngrover, Superintendent, Daniel Fish Hatchery, Pinedale Region, 20 years
John Pokallus, regional access coordinator, Casper Region, 10 years
Jenny Dice, senior accountant, Cheyenne Headquarters, five years
Justin Rhine, habitat and access biologist, Lander Region, five years