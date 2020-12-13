CHEYENNE
Blue Federal Credit Union set to open 18th branch this Tuesday near new HQ building
Blue Federal Credit Union is about to open its 18th branch and will hold its first event at the Blue Diamond Center this week, according to a news release from the credit union.
The event, specifically for ‘Prime Time’ Blue members will take place today, and the branch – the sixth in Cheyenne – will open on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“We are honored to serve all of Cheyenne and the surrounding area at our new state-of-the-art branch in the heart of our home city, Cheyenne,” Blue FCU VP of Public Relations Michele Bolkovatz said in the release.
Along with the new branch opening, Blue Federal Credit Union will host an event for Prime-Time members, who are over the age of 50. Members registered to visit the new Blue Diamond Center will be able to pick up a holiday meal and receive a special Prime-Time gift. All this will be done from the comfort of the member’s car while driving through a designated path. Due to overwhelming demand, the Prime Time event is at capacity.
For more information, visit bluefcu.com.
Wyoming DEQ honors the state’s mining industry on National Miners Day
Mining is one of Wyoming’s founding industries, and is historically rooted in the state’s culture and economy.
Sunday, Dec. 6, was National Miner’s Day 2020.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) honored Wyoming miners and acknowledged the continued impact of Wyoming’s mining history on DEQ’s work.
Wyoming State Bar offers video mental health counseling as new benefit to lawyers
The Wyoming State Bar has selected eVideo Counselor (www.evideocounselor.com) as an approved member benefit to provide online, face-to-face video counseling with licensed mental health therapists for its members.
Recognizing the unique needs of legal professionals, eVideo Counselor allows lawyers to have counseling sessions in the convenience of their home or office, without the time and hassle of driving to a counselor’s office.
Anonymity is maintained – no one is seen entering a counselor’s office. Sessions are discrete, completely confidential, and provided at a discounted rate for Wyoming State Bar members and their families. Also, many major insurance carriers are accepted.
“Despite a heightened awareness about mental health, the legal profession continues to be plagued with depression, substance abuse and other impairment issues,” said Billie Addleman, president of the Wyoming State Bar, in a news release. “Unfortunately, some lawyers live with the fear of others finding out about their disorder, so I’m thrilled that we can bring necessary resources into their own home or office with affordable and confidential online counseling.”
Brad Rex, CEO of eVideo Counselor said statistics show attorneys are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from depression than the general public, with a suicide rate double that of the general population. In addition, the American Bar Association estimates 18% of all attorneys suffer from problem drinking, which is twice the national average. COVID-19 has made this worse.