Meridian Trust announces merger with Nebraska credit union
Members of Western Heritage Federal Credit Union – with branches located in both Alliance and Scottsbluff, Nebraska – voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger with Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. The two credit unions will merge under the banner of the Meridian Trust name effective Jan. 1.
Western Heritage, with $65 million in assets and more than 8,000 members, will combine with Meridian Trust’s $583 million in assets and more than 31,000 members.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Meridian Trust because of what this means for our membership,” said Western Heritage CEO Cindy Baker in a news release. “Western Heritage FCU has honored and served our membership for 85 years. This will ensure that we can continue to meet our members’ growing financial needs, while providing them with top-level service. Meridian Trust has a wide array of offerings that our members will love.”
Kim Withers, Meridian Trust CEO, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Western Heritage members and employees into the Meridian Trust family. We’ve witnessed firsthand the outstanding service they provide and the great loyalty of their members. We look at this as an opportunity that will benefit members of both credit unions.”
No layoffs will result from the merger. Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has the distinction of being named the “Best Credit Union” in the state according to Forbes; and was recently named “Credit Union of the Year” for 2021 by the Mountain West Credit Union Association.
Deadline approaching for SBA COVID EIDL loan applications
The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, since its launch, has supported small businesses’ recovery from the COVID-19 disaster’s economic impacts by providing accessible and borrower-friendly capital. However, the deadline for new applications is approaching.
Traditional EIDL applications will be accepted until Dec. 31. The SBA will continue processing applications after the deadline, including reconsiderations, but will be unable to accept new applications after the deadline.
Applications for the Targeted EIDL Advance, designed to assist the hardest hit businesses, will also be accepted until Dec. 31. Again, the SBA will continue processing applications after the deadline, including reconsiderations, but cannot accept new applications after the deadline.
SBA will accept and review reconsideration and appeal requests for COVID EIDL applications received on or before Dec. 31, if the reconsideration/appeal is received within the timeframes in the regulation. This means six months from the date of decline for reconsiderations and 30 days from the date of reconsideration decline for appeals – unless funding is no longer available.
Borrowers can request increases up to their maximum eligible loan amount for up to two years after their loan origination date, or until the funds are exhausted, whichever is soonest.
For more information about the EIDL program, including application instructions, visit www.sba.gov/disaster. The SBA Wyoming District Office is available to assist where possible and can be reached at 307-261-6500.
Milestones
The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced the promotion of Lindsi Duncan as a District Manager for District 1. In her new role, Duncan will oversee field staff and Probation and Parole offices in Laramie and Goshen counties. Duncan earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in social work and has nearly 15 years of experience working in the field of corrections and case management. She has worked as a probation and parole agent, a case manager at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, a social services case worker for the Department of Family Services, and, most recently, as the Victim Services and Prison Rape Elimination Coordinator in the WDOC central office.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced the promotion of Seth Norris to serve as the deputy warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, effective Dec. 21. Norris was hired by the Wyoming Department of Corrections as a correctional officer in 2006. He has held positions as a correctional corporal, correctional sergeant, correctional lieutenant, correctional major, and, most recently, as the assistant warden at the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp in Newcastle.