Accomplice Beer Company earns Silver Medal at Great American Beer Festival
Finally Restaurant Group’s Accomplice Beer Company was awarded a silver medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival competition, presented by the Brewers Association.
At the festival, the best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different styles were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony in late October, hosted on The Brewing Network. Judges for the competition evaluated more than 8,800 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states.
As part of FRG’s family of restaurant brands, Accomplice Beer Company is the exclusive brewery that provides custom beers for all of FRG’s Montana and Wyoming Rib & Chop House locations.
Accomplice was recognized in the “Other Strong” beer-style category for its Krimson King, a mix of German and American light and crystal malts blended together to create a well-balanced beer with the right amount of caramel sweetness and crimson color.
“In a year that has been defined by a global pandemic sweeping the globe, it’s very exciting to see our local Wyoming brewery celebrating such a prestigious award,” said Burke Moran, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group.
Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition offered again for small businesses
Celebrating its fourth year, the Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses is beginning on Feb. 1 and encourages a human-centric approach to cyber leadership in small businesses that don’t have full-time technology help.
Any small Wyoming business can enter the competition and receive free basic cybersecurity business counseling services. Cybersecurity business counseling services help establish a cyber leader in the office who may not be technically inclined, but is provided the tools and support to be successful in protecting the company.
“We have had office specialists, marketing managers and HR managers take the lead on cybersecurity in some offices with great success,” said Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming, in a news release “You do not have to be technical at all.”
All small businesses, nonprofits and home-based businesses are welcome to enter. While there is no entry fee, participants in the competition should be prepared for possible financial outlays to upgrade software, buy hardware and purchase cyber-related services from attorneys, insurance agents or IT professionals.
In 2020, the participating companies were judged on five general categories: presentation, thoroughness, technical expertise, progress toward goals and planning. As in previous years, the final cybersecurity reports submitted to the judges will be anonymous. A strict separation of duties will exist between CyberWyoming, which runs the participants through the process, and the judging committee.
CyberWyoming is a nonprofit organization that founded the Made Safe in Wyoming Program. The program helps business owners develop and implement best practices to become cyber secure through partnerships with Wyoming technology companies, law firms, insurance companies, education and more.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should email info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cybersecure. For more information, visit www.cyber wyoming.org/competition.
First Interstate Bank donates $150,000 to Leadership Wyoming, Montana programs
To honor the memory and legacy of lifelong philanthropist Tom Scott, First Interstate’s board chairman and CEO from 1978-2003, First Interstate Bank and its foundation recently donated $150,000 to Leadership Wyoming and Leadership Montana ($75,000 each) to help support the organizations’ scholarship endowments.
“Representative of his everlasting legacy of leadership, this gift will help provide opportunities for tomorrow’s leaders to engage in these essential programs,” said Kelly Bruggeman, executive director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation Inc., in a news release. “Tom’s spirit of giving selflessly, fighting fiercely for what he believed in, and above all, lifting others up to enjoy their greatest potential, can be celebrated in this contribution.”
Strong leadership in the face of adversity is critical to the long-term and sustained success of our business economy – a fact Scott took to heart when he helped found Leadership Montana in 2004 and became deeply involved in Leadership Wyoming years later.
“Tom was a walking example of civility and strategic leadership,” said Mandy Fabel, Leadership Wyoming executive director, in the release. “As a member of our Leadership Wyoming board, he knew how to ask the hard questions and keep people at the center of our decisions. Tom’s passion for diversity of thought and civility in action is evidenced in our program structure and impact. We are proud to carry forward his legacy through Leadership Wyoming.”
Magellan Midstream to up truck loading capacity at Cheyenne terminal
Magellan Midstream Partners recently announced that it will make investments to increase the truck loading capacity at its refined products storage and distribution terminal in Cheyenne.
Due to changing supply and market conditions in the region, customer demand for diesel fuel and gasoline at the Cheyenne terminal has increased, according to a news release. The project will include increased pumping flow rates in each loading bay, additional diesel fuel loading arms, terminal piping modifications and a pre-authorization building for drivers.
The project will be conducted in phases. Customers should experience some benefit in early 2021, with the full benefit realized as early as mid-2021, according to the release. These modifications will significantly reduce load time averages and are expected to increase the terminal’s loading capacity by more than 50%.
The terminal is located approximately two miles southeast of the intersection of Interstates 80 and 25 in south Cheyenne. The facility includes approximately 300,000 barrels of storage for ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, gasoline and ethanol, with two loading bays and receives refined products via Magellan’s 8-inch pipeline that originates in Casper.