Wyoming NRCS announces Conservation Stewardship Program signup
Agricultural producers and forest landowners looking to build on conservation efforts while strengthening their operation can now apply for technical and financial assistance through the Conservation Stewardship Program.
The United States Department of Agriculture will accept applications, which must be submitted by March 11 to be considered for fiscal year 2022 funding.
Producers must have farm records current with the Farm Service Agency and submit a complete program application to NRCS to be considered for financial assistance through AMA. Applications are accepted at all Wyoming NRCS offices located in USDA Service Centers across the state.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service offers CSP in all 50 states and the Pacific and Caribbean areas through continuous signups. The program provides many benefits, including increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife habitat improvements and increased resilience to adverse weather. CSP is for working lands, including cropland, pastureland, rangeland, nonindustrial private forest land and agricultural land under Indian tribe jurisdiction.
NRCS Wyoming makes funding selections at specific times during the fiscal year. Additionally, existing CSP participants may have an opportunity to renew their contracts in the first half of the fifth year of their five-year contract.
NRCS accepts applications for CSP at any time throughout the year. NRCS sets specific deadlines for ranking and funding opportunities.
UW to host tourism, hospitality industry job fair March 2
The University of Wyoming will host a job fair for the hospitality and tourism industries Wednesday, March 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the College of Business Building atrium.
The fair is seeking employers looking to staff up for seasonal operations or promote year-round career opportunities for recent graduates. UW students who are seeking internships, summer employment or career opportunities are encouraged to attend.
The job fair is co-hosted by the College of Business and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The job fair is expecting strong employer demand. The fair is limited to 32 employers; as of Feb. 1, nine had registered. Registration for employers closes Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Students interested in attending the fair should register in advance, though drop-in attendance also is encouraged. Students who register in advance can see the specific employers in attendance, share resumes and communicate with those employers through Handshake.
Employers and students can register through Handshake at https://bit.ly/3IPgt4z.