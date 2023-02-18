UW Extension offers new Rural Entrepreneurship Center website
University of Wyoming Extension’s new Rural Entrepreneurship Center website is now live at wyoextension.org/ruralentrepreneurship.
The new online resource site is funded by the Wyoming Community Navigator Program to provide resources to rural entrepreneurs across the state as they look to grow or start an agriculture, food or youth-based venture. The Wyoming Community Navigator Program provides small business resources and advising to traditionally underserved individuals, including rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs.
The website provides information on agricultural topics such as raising chickens, direct marketing beef, lamb marketing and bee-keeping tips.
Food entrepreneurs will find guidelines related to inspection requirements, cottage food laws in Wyoming, manufacturing practices and in-home kitchen guidelines.
The youth entrepreneurship section of the site includes information on starting a youth enterprise, choosing a small business structure, searching for financing opportunities, and getting started as a small producer.
UW School of Energy Resources submits letter for Air Capture Hub
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, together with the Wyoming Business Council, has submitted a Letter of Intent to submit a proposal for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Four Regional Clean Direct Air Capture Hubs program, part of the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
The Letter of Intent outlines a deliberate and market-driven approach to understanding the feasibility of a Wyoming Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub Pilot-Center; the application is intended to pursue the most conservative timeline made available by the DOE.
The direct air capture industry represents an opportunity to help solve pressing economic challenges in Wyoming while utilizing the state’s all-of-the-above energy mix, including hydrocarbon and renewable resources and extensive energy infrastructure, according to a news release. Last November, SER and WBC released a Request for Expression of Interest to solicit input from key stakeholders on direct air capture activities and initiatives in Wyoming.
This process informed the interagency collaborative to pursue a Topic Area-1 (TA-1) Feasibility track to address several challenges to enable DAC industry growth, including clean energy, early technology readiness, long-term market uncertainty and community integration.
The proposed project aims to derisk commercial projects in Wyoming in the direct air capture market. By providing important regional information and investing in longer-term projects, SER and WBC’s proposal complements more accelerated projects and DAC activities in the area.
The Wyoming team plans to work with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to complete deliverables under the award.
The full proposal is due to the DOE by March 13, at which point it will be available to read.
Wyoming PTAC changes its name to APEX Accelerator
The Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is the state’s expert in government contracting assistance. Over the years, PTAC has helped Wyoming small businesses secure hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, state and local government contracts. PTAC, under the direction of its new federal funding partner, the Department of Defense (DoD), is changing its name to APEX Accelerator.
Wyoming APEX Accelerator, along with over 95 other government contracting assistance centers nationwide, is now under the management of DoD’s Office of Small Business Programs. In addition to federal funding, Wyoming APEX Accelerator is also supported by the Wyoming Business Council, is a program within the Wyoming SBDC Network and a component of the University of Wyoming’s Business Resource Network.
As the PTAC name sunsets in 2023, a transition to implement the program’s new name and branding will take place.
Serving the entire state, the Wyoming APEX Accelerator has and will continue to support small businesses looking to enter the government contracting market. The new brand reflects the program’s focus on driving innovation, and the program will continue to offer its no-cost resources and guidance on the procurement process to help small businesses thrive.
Find out more at wyomingsbdc.org/apexaccelerator.
Milestones
A Laramie County Community College coach and instructor was recognized recently as an outstanding leader by the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization.
Morgan Pennington, equine instructor and Ranch Horse & Equestrian Team coach, was selected for the 2023 American Quarter Horse Association Emerging Leader Award. The award celebrates the accomplishments of the association’s exceptional members ages 21-35, recognizing a variety of categories, including leadership, service, science, education and more.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced Jackie Byam as the Wyoming State Conservationist. She will begin serving in this position on Feb. 26.
Byam follows Astrid Martinez, who served as Wyoming State Conservationist for 10 years. Martinez accepted a new position within NRCS on July 18, 2022. Upon Martinez’s departure, Andi Neugebauer has acted as Wyoming’s State Conservationist over the past eight months.
Byam has worked with NRCS for 18 years. She has served in several NRCS field offices in Minnesota, and in leadership positions with NRCS in Maryland, Illinois, South Dakota and Kansas.