Business Ready Community program amendments now final
Amendments to the Business Ready Community grant and loan program rules have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State’s Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov under “Current Rules” and the Business Council (085) tab.
Click on Business Ready Community Grant & Loan Program (0001) to see the final rules for Chapter 1: General Provisions.
The amended rules establish a formal process for the collection and acceptance of public comments related to BRC program applications submitted to the Wyoming Business Council. These amendments will provide consistency and transparency in the handling of public comments for BRC applications and the comments’ inclusion in public meeting materials for the WBC Board of Directors.
Additional details about the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program and other programs and services available through the Wyoming Business Council are available on the agency’s new website at wyomingbusiness.org.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation legislative meeting set March 1-2 in Cheyenne
Legislative agriculture issues will be presented at the 2022 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation legislative meeting March 1-2 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
Held annually to coincide with the legislative session, the meeting provides Farm Bureau Federation members the opportunity to meet with their legislators one-on-one and hear about current issues.
The meeting begins with registration at 11 a.m. March 1. If their schedules permit, House Agriculture Committee Chair Rep. John Eklund and Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Sen. Brian Boner will speak during the noon luncheon. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gephardt will speak Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday afternoon activities also include state legislative briefings from WyFB lobbyists, remarks by WyFB President Todd Fornstrom and membership awards.
Tuesday evening provides the one-on-one visits with the legislators and elected officials during a Legislative Mixer produced by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and the Wyoming Rural Electric Association. This event will be held off-site at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Multi-Purpose Building at Frontier Park.
A speaker’s forum on Wednesday morning will wrap-up the meeting. New Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Hallie Hasel will speak at 8 a.m. about animal diseases. At 9 a.m., Ryan Kudera with the Wyoming Business Council will talk about broadband efforts in Wyoming. At 10:30 a.m., Dr. Ramesh Sivanpillai is tentatively scheduled to discuss the remote sensing work he is doing at the University of Wyoming.
The agenda is available at www.wyfb.org. Register by Feb. 15 by emailing broes@wyfb.org, or you may call 307-721-7723.
Dream Vacations Travel Agency in Cheyenne celebrates fifth anniversary
Dream Vacations Travel Agency, owned by Karen and Bill Pacheco of Cheyenne, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.
“The pandemic has taught us how important travel is and demonstrated the importance of having someone help navigate the ins and outs of travel,” Karen Pacheco said in a news release. “As travel advisers, it is our pleasure to assist our clients and educate them on what to expect on vacation as we continue to adapt to ongoing changes.”
Bill Pacheco, who saw the world during his 22 years with the Air Force, brings his expertise to overseas travel, and inside knowledge about travel benefits available to veterans and active-duty military members. The Pachecos credit the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce with helping them grow their business, as well as helping them connect with the local business community.
As a Dream Vacations franchise owners, the Pachecos are part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world.
Milestones
Mark Caughlan, formerly of the Larimer County (Colo.) Department of Natural Resources, has been named the new Wyoming State Parks Chief Ranger. Caughlan replaces former Chief Ranger Dennis Cease, who recently retired after 14.5 years of service with the state of Wyoming. Caughlan has 27 years of experience as a district manager and commissioned ranger with Larimer County Department of Natural Resources.
Industrial Supply Company’s CEO Chris Bateman, announced that the Board of Directors have named Bob Evans as Executive Vice President. In his new role, Evans will continue to fulfill his duties as head of Customer Supply Chain Services, and as a leader on the company’s senior team. A Utah native, Evans continues Industrial Supply’s legacy as a family-run business. He and recently appointed President Jessica Yurgaitis are the great-grandchildren of the company’s founder, Rudy Orlob.