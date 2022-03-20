Binance.US gets Wyoming money transmitter license
A virtual market where people buy and sell digital currencies said it has received permission from Wyoming to be a money transmitter.
The company, Binance.US, said it got a money transmitter license from the Wyoming Division of Banking. This makes Wyoming the third state to give it such a license in 2022, following West Virginia and Connecticut.
The CEO of the company, Brian Shroder, acknowledged the state’s role in digital currency development, something that has drawn other such operations to the state.
“Wyoming and its crypto-savvy population have emerged as champions of blockchain technology, and we are pleased to deepen our presence in the state” with the latest regulatory OK, Shroder said in a March 11 announcement.
The executive also said that “we continue to prioritize compliance and operational excellence, be it through building out our team or working closely with regulators on licensing and other initiatives.” Some companies in the high technology virtual currency industries have not always taken such an approach, running afoul of regulators in the process.
Launched in 2019, Binance.US says it facilitates more than 80 digital token listings. These include some of the best known cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum.
HollyFrontier, Holly Energy Partners start HF Sinclair
HollyFrontier Corp. and Holly Energy Partners have started HF Sinclair Corp. as the parent holding company of HollyFrontier and HEP.
This March 14 announcement came amid completion of HollyFrontier buying Sinclair Oil Corp. and HEP acquiring Sinclair Transportation Co. Both were purchased from The Sinclair Cos.
Starting the next day, HF Sinclair was to have replaced HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol is “DINO.” A green dinosaur character has long helped to market Sinclair gasoline.
The Sinclair brand includes many gas stations located across 30 states, including in Cheyenne and elsewhere in Wyoming. There are also refineries, including in Cheyenne.
“We are moving forward as a more diverse, downward integrated business with scale that is positioned to drive growth and capital returns,” said Mike Jennings, CEO of HF Sinclair and HEP, in a news release. “We are also optimistic about the significantly expanded scale of HEP, which will benefit from long-term commitments from HF Sinclair.”
Entrepreneurship award candidates announced
Three businesses in Wyoming have been selected as candidates for an entrepreneurship award presented by a Better Business Bureau affiliate for this region.
Among those in line to potentially get the the 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship from the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation is Frontier Trampoline Park, located in Cheyenne. Elsewhere in Wyoming, the candidates are Two Rainbows Home Care, which is in Douglas, and Backcountry Cobblers in Lander.
Businesses that were started between six months and four years ago and that are in good standing with BBB could have submitted an application and video for this award. The materials are supposed to show how these firms are embodying the three principles of the Spark Award: character, culture and community.
The 2022 Spark Award applications will be judged by an “independent panel of business leaders,” according to the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Winners will be announced alongside the BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners.
The event will take place at a luncheon on April 28, starting at 11 a.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado.
For information on tickets or corporate table sponsorships, contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens at 970-488-2048 or jami@wynco.bbb.org.