Learn valuable skills to grow or start your business at workshop
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network is hosting a “Small Business Skill-Building Workshop and Resource Expo” on April 20 at the Best Western Tower West Lodge in Gillette.
The $49 registration fee includes all the workshops, continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Pre-registration is required for the conference, and is now open at bit.ly/SBDCGillette or visit the SBDC Training page at wyomingsbdc.org/training.
The all-day conference will feature hands-on workshops on setting realistic business goals, marketing strategy, financial analysis, work/life balance, and attracting and retaining quality staff. Presenters include Wyoming SBDC Network staff and Wyoming business experts. The goal of the conference is to help all entrepreneurs build vital skills to increase their success and become aware of the many business resource providers available to them.
The Wyoming SBDC Network provides no-cost, confidential advising for entrepreneurs looking to start a business or those already in business. Learn more about Wyoming SBDC Network services at wyomingsbdc.org. You can also register on the website to meet with an SBDC advisor.
The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming and funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Wyoming Business Council.
CRMC’s Roling elected to
ACHE Council
of Regents
Robin A. Roling, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s chief operating officer, has been appointed to the Council of Regents, the ACHE’s legislative body.
The council provides advice and counsel to the ACHE’s Board of Governors and is responsible for electing the Board of Governors and its chair. It is through the council’s support that the Board of Governors is able to steer the national organization and carry out the ACHE’s mission to advance its members and healthcare leadership excellence.
The council also works to advance the ACHE’s vision, mission and values through the regents’ understanding of the ACHE’s policies, programs and services.
Roling took office on March 18, prior to the ACHE 2023 Congress on Healthcare Leadership. As a regent, Roling will represent the ACHE’s membership in Wyoming.
Roling received a master’s of science in health care informatics from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and a bachelor’s of science in nursing from the University of Wyoming. She is also board-certified in health care management as an ACHE Fellow.