Museum Volunteers gets $11K from local cable operator
Spectrum has given Wyoming State Museum Volunteers a $11,000 digital education grant, as part of the cable operator’s five-year, $7 million funding for digital education in the U.S.
According to the company that also is known as Charter Communications, Spectrum and Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon presented the check to the WSMV organization on Thursday at the Wyoming State Museum. Spectrum said it also donated 10 laptops.
WSMV, which has received such funding before from the company, was described as recruiting “a volunteer corps primarily comprised of senior citizens.” It “provides opportunities for them to use their skills for community education and enrichment.”
The volunteer organization will use the Spectrum financial assist to expand its Digital Skills for Seniors course, which teaches how to use newer technology and the internet. In 2020, WSMV received $6,000 to help launch this training initiative.
Gordon called the partnership between Spectrum and the volunteers group “incredibly encouraging,” in a news release provided by Charter.
The new funding will in turn allow WSMV to expand its “cooperative partnership with the Wyoming State Museum in delivering much needed educational services to the local community,” said the group’s president, Evan Green.
Blue Federal Credit Union wins national marketing award
Blue Federal Credit Union has won a Credit Union National Association Diamond Award, the financial institution announced last week.
According to CUNA, this is “the most prestigious annual credit union marketing competition” and the award helps to highlight “outstanding results.”
The local credit union noted it has received about a dozen other awards in the past two years. These accolades recognized such things as it as “having upstanding ethics” and “responses to statewide crises,” Blue said.
Kylee Sara, business development manager at Blue, helped manage a team that won the recent award. She said the financial institution “beat out other organizations that were many times bigger than Blue with a lot more firepower.” It did this, she said, by “focusing on relationships” in doing business.
Milestones
The Wyoming Business Council has added a board member, while several other directors got additional terms, WBC announced last month. The new addition is Derek Smith of Gillette, whose new term ends on March 1, 2025. Gov. Mark Gordon had nominated Smith, whose appointment was confirmed by the state Senate.
Gordon himself is listed on the organization’s website as serving as its co-chair, along with Erin Moore with Gannett Peak Technical Services.
Smith works at Devon Energy and volunteers as the president of the Gillette Main Street board and as a public relations volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days. He has also been tapped for a partial term on the Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board.
Additionally at WBC, John Coyne III, Cindy Johnson, Chuck Kenyon and Kathy Tomassi were all reappointed for their second three-year terms to the board. Their tenures also expire on March 1, 2025.
n Robert J. Brockman, with Keyhole Land Company in Wheatland, was recently recognized by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for 35 years of membership with the organization. Brockman is an agricultural professional who provides services for clients that may include farm and ranch management, rural appraisal and/or agricultural consulting.