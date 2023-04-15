Barkau selected for White House carbon capture task force
Lily Barkau, natural resources program manager at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, was recently tapped by the White House Council on Environmental Quality to serve on one of two new task forces that will provide input to inform the responsible development of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration.
Barkau, a registered geologist who has been working on carbon sequestration regulations for Wyoming, will be formally appointed to the task force once it is chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
Wyoming has been working on the rules and regulations since 2010 ,and was granted “primacy” by the EPA to issue permits for carbon sequestration wells for purposes beyond oil production, known as Class VI wells in 2020. Wyoming and North Dakota are the only two states to date to have such primacy.
Cheyenne veterinary practice earns ‘fear free practice’ certification
Can you imagine telling your dog, “Let’s go to the vet!” and seeing her tail wag? How about getting out your cat’s carrier and seeing him come running?
Local pet owners won’t need to imagine it if they visit Yellowstone Animal Health Center in Cheyenne. That’s because the vet clinic is part of an initiative known as Fear Free, which is designed to ease the fear, anxiety and stress many pets experience while at the veterinarian.
Fear Free’s veterinary certification program helps veterinarians and their team modify their procedures, handling and facilities to help pets feel safer and more comfortable while receiving medical care.
Yellowstone Animal Health Center is owned and operated by Dr. Becky Marcy, who purchased the Yellowstone Animal Hospital from Dr. Mike Hayes in 2017. In 2019, Dr. Marcy became a Fear Free Certified Professional by completing an extensive program developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine and handling.
Wyoming Insight offers updates on oil and mining sectors
The March 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website http://eadiv.state.wy.us/. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from the March issue include:
Oil prices stay above $70; natural gas prices continue to drop
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve
Oil and gas employment still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but is slowly improving
Total and mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
