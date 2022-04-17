State of Wyoming provides latest business indicators report, energy index
The March issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the State of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website, http://eadiv.state.wy.us/. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from the most recent issue include:
Oil prices soar above $100; natural gas prices stay near $5/MMBtu. – "The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $108.50 per bbl. in March," said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division. This sharp increase in price was primarily due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began towards the end of February. Average active oil rigs were twelve in March, while the conventional gas rig count was three.
The March 2022 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $4.42 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $0.17 lower than the February 2022 average. The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $4.88/MMBtu in March, $0.22 higher than last month.
Sales and use tax revenues from the mining sector continue to improve – "March sales & use tax collections from the mining sector were up $2.4 million (+59.6%) year-over-year," according to Bainer. This is the 7th consecutive month collections from the mining sector have increased year-over-year. Total statewide collections were up $9.6 million (+18.9%) compared to March 2021.
Compared to March 2020, collections from the mining sector are still down about 15%, but total collections are up almost 10%. This increase in total collections, despite the decline in the mining sector, is mostly due to large increases in the retail trade and leisure & hospitality sectors. However, a significant amount of the increase in collections in these industries can be attributed to inflation.
Oil and gas employment still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels – "Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 8,200 jobs in February 2022," said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April of 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Total and mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels; several industries have fully recovered – "Relative to this time two years ago (February 2020), total employment has still not fully recovered from the pandemic, primarily due to slow recovery in the mining industry" said Bainer. Meanwhile, other industries, such as retail trade and professional & business services, have more jobs than they did in February 2020, before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020. The construction and leisure & hospitality industries have roughly returned to their pre-covid levels of employment.
Google says it provided $569M in economic activity in Wyoming in 2021
On Wednesday, April 13, Google released its Economic Impact Report for Wyoming, sharing that it helped provide $569 million of economic activity in 2021 for thousands of Wyoming businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators and developers who used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve.
More than 48,000 Wyoming businesses also received requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews and other direct connections to their customers from Google in 2021.
Google is helping people learn digital skills so they can reach new customers and find new job opportunities. Grow with Google has partnered with more than 30 organizations to train thousands in Wyoming on digital skills, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, community colleges, and more. The Google Career Certificates program provides online job training and prepares job seekers for careers in high-growth fields like data analytics and IT support – with no degree or experience required.
To help more people access this program, Google announced in February a new $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund that aims to drive over $1 billion in aggregate wage gains to support economic mobility for tens of thousands of underserved American workers. The Google Career Certificates are also free to all community colleges and career and technical education high schools to add to their curriculum.
Milestones
Expanding to provide services in Wyoming, the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming has hired a full-time Wyoming Director Outreach & Engagement to coordinate efforts in the Equality State. Marc Homer is responsible for developing partnerships, spreading awareness throughout the state and bringing services to the 6,000 people with epilepsy in Wyoming and to those who support them.