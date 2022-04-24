Wyoming Business Council seeks public input on two investment programs
The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public feedback on rules for two new upcoming investment programs, the organization announced Thursday.
One such program is called the State Small Business Credit Initiative; the other was described by WBC as agriculture processing bonds. In both cases, comments on the two programs are due on May 8 at 11:59 p.m.
For the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the Business Council noted it could receive up to $58.4 million from the U.S. Treasury “to support Wyoming high-growth entrepreneurs through a venture capital program.” The WBC has plans for two funding options for this financing initiative.
One method would help capitalize so-called angel and venture (capital) “funds to encourage equity investments in Wyoming startups,” the organization said in an email. The other option is a fund to help startups that are raising an equity round that already has a lead investor. The goal is to help complete that financing “with direct co-investment from WBC.” Equity rounds can refer to startups raising money by selling stakes in themselves to investors. Draft rules for this financing program are on WBC’s website.
For the bonds (a type of debt security that is often issued by governments), the business organization would support “Wyoming’s agriculture industry through agriculture processing revenue bonds which were recently passed by the state legislature.” That is titled Senate File 9, “Revenue bonds for agricultural endeavors,” and the text is available online.
While the WBC has not begun the rulemaking process for this ag program, it nonetheless is seeking public comment. It said that such feedback could discuss “all items, possible rules, eligibility or other ideas citizens think the Business Council should consider as we begin drafting rules for the bond program.”
Comments can be sent to wbc.public-comment@wyo.gov. WBC asked that commenters make note of the program they are commenting on in the subject line of the email.
Later on, these two batches of proposed rules will have another public comment period after the draft rules are finished.
Legislature panel to discuss local deregulated zones for crypto energy
As part of the state Legislature’s interim work session this spring, a committee will discuss local deregulated zones for electricity used in business activities such as virtual currency mining, it was noted last week.
Among several other issues that are scheduled for the meeting Monday and Tuesday, time has been set aside for considering the deregulated power zones. A session lasting approximately an hour is on tap for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
This will include a Legislative Service Office overview, discussion of Senate File 71 and public comments, said the agenda of the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee. The committee includes both state senators and representatives.
During the Legislature’s budget session, efforts had fizzled to allow for the creation of these deregulated energy zones, if a county commission successfully petitioned the Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners for one on state land. SF 71 died in the Senate Minerals Committee, following testimony that generally opposed the bill.
The joint committee’s meeting this week is in Casper. The gathering is at the Thomson State Office Building’s Round House Conference Room, on the third floor in room 3024. The address is 444 West Collins Drive. It will also be streamed at wyoleg.gov.
“A limited number of participants can sign up to provide public comment virtually for a specified agenda item,” the meeting materials said. The public comment form is online.
Milestones
A past administrator is returning to the fold at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Director Todd Parfitt announced last week that Alan Edwards will return to DEQ to take on the dual roles of deputy director and administrator of the Industrial Siting Division. Edwards previously retired from DEQ in October 2020. At the time, he served as the deputy director and the administrator of the Abandoned Mine Land Division. Before his retirement, Edwards worked at DEQ for a total of 19 years.
Wyoming Community Development Authority has welcomed newly appointed board member Pat Thomas. Thomas was appointed to serve on the WCDA board beginning March 1. Thomas started his career as a commercial pilot for various companies, flying both people and cargo throughout the U.S. In 1985, he started working for UPS as a seasonal delivery driver. Since then, Thomas joined the carrier’s public affairs group in Washington, D.C., where he assumed the title of senior vice president of state government affairs at UPS. Thomas retired in 2017, and he as his wife returned to Casper.
The WCDA board of directors consists of Chairman Pete Illoway of Cheyenne, Vice Chairman Michael Martin of Cheyenne, Treasurer/Secretary Susan Anderson of Casper, Gov. Mark Gordon, State Treasurer Curt Meier, Pat Thomas of Casper, Doug Chamberlain of LaGrange, Kendra Heimbuck of Sheridan and David Caplan of Rock Springs. WCDA Executive Director Scott Hoversland serves as an ex-officio member.