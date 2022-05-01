Small, non-farm businesses in 18 Wyo. counties can seek SBA disaster loans
Small non-farm businesses in 18 Wyoming counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest rate federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the SBA has announced. The deadline to apply is Dec. 22.
The loans are meant to help “offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by (a) drought” that began Jan. 1.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” said Director Tanya Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, in a Thursday news release. “Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 2.83% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations, (with) a maximum term of 30 years.”
The federal agency listed the counties in Wyoming where there is such eligibility. It said the primary Wyoming counties are Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater, Uinta and Washakie. And what it deems “neighboring Wyoming counties” are Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Platte, Sheridan and Teton.
Applicants can apply online, and get information, as well as applications, at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Or you can call SBA at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Completed applications can be sent to SBA, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Agricultural businesses can contact the Farm Services Agency about U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance, SBA noted. “However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.”
There are also counties in Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah that have some similar eligibility.
Milestones
A past administrator is returning to the fold at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Director Todd Parfitt announced last week that Alan Edwards will return to DEQ to take on the dual roles of deputy director and administrator of the Industrial Siting Division. Edwards previously retired from DEQ in October 2020. At the time, he served as the deputy director and the administrator of the Abandoned Mine Land Division. Before his retirement, Edwards worked at DEQ for a total of 19 years.
n
Wyoming Community Development Authority has welcomed newly appointed board member Pat Thomas. Thomas was appointed to serve on the WCDA board beginning March 1. Thomas started his career as a commercial pilot for various companies, flying both people and cargo throughout the U.S. In 1985, he started working for UPS as a seasonal delivery driver. Since then, Thomas joined the carrier’s public affairs group in Washington, D.C., where he assumed the title of senior vice president of state government affairs at UPS. Thomas retired in 2017, and he as his wife returned to Casper.
The WCDA board of directors consists of Chairman Pete Illoway of Cheyenne, Vice Chairman Michael Martin of Cheyenne, Treasurer/Secretary Susan Anderson of Casper, Gov. Mark Gordon, State Treasurer Curt Meier, Pat Thomas of Casper, Doug Chamberlain of LaGrange, Kendra Heimbuck of Sheridan and David Caplan of Rock Springs. WCDA Executive Director Scott Hoversland serves as an ex-officio member.
n Aikta Marcoulier has been appointed by President Joe Biden as regional administrator for the Rocky Mountain region of the Small Business Administration, the SBA has announced. The move makes Marcoulier the Region 8 administrator. She will oversee SBA programs, offices and operations in the agency’s Rocky Mountain region, which serves Colorado, Montana, the Dakotas, Utah and Wyoming. Marcoulier had worked at the Colorado Small Business Development Center network. She previously was the director of partnership marketing with Professional Bull Riders Inc.