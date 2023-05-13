UW, Wyoming Community Navigator Program hosting Microsoft Teams webinar
Small-business owners can learn about how to use Microsoft Teams software Thursday.
Bridget Manley and Daniel Patterson will present a Wyoming Community Navigator Program webinar titled “Microsoft Teams 101” from 11 a.m.-noon. To register, visit tinyurl.com/teams-101-training. Registration is free.
The Wyoming CNP, through the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network at the University of Wyoming, provides small-business resources and assistance for traditionally underserved entrepreneurs throughout Wyoming.
Microsoft Teams is a powerful platform for organization and collaboration. In this interactive session, participants will discover techniques for getting the most out of the software’s key features, including channels, chat and virtual meetings. Participants also will learn how Microsoft Teams integrates with other components of Microsoft 365 for businesses. This session is ideal for new Microsoft Teams users or for business owners who are thinking about including it in their technology toolboxes.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
First Interstate Bank launches 2023 Believe in Local campaign
First Interstate Bank has kicked off its 2023 Believe in Local campaign to celebrate the bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Forty nonprofit organizations across First Interstate’s 14-state footprint will each receive a $25,000 donation in support of their philanthropic work.
“Giving back to the places where we live and work is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate Bank, in a news release. “We have a vested interest in supporting and strengthening in the places we call home, and Believe in Local captures our core values in action.”
First Interstate will reveal the first batch of 2023 Believe in Local recipients this week, with additional winners announced weekly until Sept. 13, when First Interstate Bank marks its sixth annual Volunteer Day. On Volunteer Day, First Interstate closes all branches at noon to grant employees paid time to volunteer in their communities.
Selected nonprofit organizations for Believe in Local were first nominated by employees, then vetted by a committee of First Interstate Bank employees to ensure funding would achieve the bank’s low- to moderate-income and DEI priorities.
Primrose of Cheyenne named Distinguished Community of the Year
Primrose Retirement Communities LLC has named Primrose of Cheyenne one of its Distinguished Communities of the Year. The announcement was made April 27 during the company’s annual Leadership Retreat in St. Augustine, Fla.
“Twelve communities were selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Community award. This award is given to communities who consistently meet and exceed expectations related to our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population,” said President of Primrose Retirement Communities BJ Schaefbauer.
Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne consists of 40 independent living apartment homes, 40 assisted living apartment homes and four townhome villas.