Communities getting $3M for cleanups
The federal government has announced that Wyoming is getting more than $3 million for environmental cleanups.
In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Cheyenne will each get a brownfields assessment grant of $2 million and $500,000, respectively. And the Sheridan County Conservation District will receive a $585,000 brownfields cleanup grant.
The DEQ plans at least 35 environmental site assessments, according to the EPA. These will examine uses of the properties, and sample soil, water, air and building materials. The goal is “to evaluate potential contamination, determine cleanup options, and initiate reuse planning.” And the DEQ will develop 11 cleanup and reuse plans and back community outreach.
Priority sites include abandoned manufacturing areas, what are described as former mine-energy peripheral areas, two vacant hotels, and salvage yards and junkyards in the city of Laramie, Sweetwater County and Carbon County.
The city of Cheyenne will use the federal funding to inventory sites and do 23 environmental site assessments, the EPA said. It will also develop five cleanup plans and support planning and community engagement. Priority sites, the EPA said, include a livestock feed mill, industrial storage structures, a scrap metal recycling center, a lumber company, “and an old machine shop in Cheyenne’s West Edge District and in other parts of the city.”
“This grant will help educate property owners and the public of potential barriers to development and allow the City to utilize tools ... to remove those barriers to create a vibrant and inclusive community,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said in the federal news release. He, in part, cited the newly created Urban Renewal Authority, whose board met on Thursday.
The Sheridan County Conservation District, for its part, plans to clean up the buildings at the former Acme Power Plant, EPA said. It described the location as being on two acres and having housed “a coal-fired power plant from 1910 to 1976 that supplied power to the Acme Mine and the surrounding area. The site was later used for automobile salvage and crushing, battery recycling and transformer storage. It currently is abandoned and contaminated with metals and inorganic contaminants.”
Overall on Thursday, the EPA said a few hundred million dollars of funding was disclosed that may be spent from the $1.5 billion in the infrastructure law. The goal is “to help turn brownfield sites across the nation into hubs of economic growth and job creation.” For information on these projects, go online to the EPA’s website.
A brownfield is described as “a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.” Among things that have sprung from the EPA program are “everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways, and solar farms.”
Milestones
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has named Patrick Amole as its deputy supervisor. He is succeeding Tom Kropatsch, who had served as deputy supervisor for several years and was selected as the WOGCC supervisor. Amole began at the commission in 2017; he had worked as a field inspector. Then, according to the agency’s announcement Tuesday, he was an engineer and then became senior inspector “to oversee the WOGCC’s field inspection team.”