Transportation Commission awards $32.2M for construction projects
The Wyoming Transportation Commission has awarded almost $32.2 million for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects, WYDOT announced Thursday. These latest actions took place at the commission’s May 12 business meeting.
These projects are mostly funded with federal money, according to the state agency. The only exception, for work that is only being paid for by this state, is Cowley-based S&L Industrial. It had bid $175,533, for a job that WYDOT said “involves signing and other work in various locations within Campbell and Sheridan counties.”
Among the latest batches of construction work that the state disclosed this past week, the largest recipient in terms of dollars is Rock Springs headquartered Kilgore Cos. It has been awarded an almost $7.2 million bid for paving, grading and other work on some 7.7 miles of U.S. Highway 189 in Lincoln County.
The next biggest award involves the commission awarding a $5.8 million bid to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. The company, from Worland, will do work involving paving, milling and chip seal and other work on almost 13 miles of U.S. 287/26 in Fremont County.
McGarvin-Moberly also could get another $4.5 million. The commission has approved the company’s bid for paving, guardrail work, milling and grading on approximately 5.7 miles of U.S. 16 in Johnson County.
Based here in Cheyenne, Simon Contractors was awarded almost $3.5 million, per WYDOT’s announcement. Its project includes paving, milling, sidewalk work and curb and gutter construction in Laramie County.
Typically, most construction businesses getting the state commission’s roadwork awards are headquartered in Wyoming. For the month of May, the only out-of-state bidder to win was Northern Improvement Co., which is headquartered in North Dakota. It had two bids OK’d.
One $6.96 million bid is for a project with milling, paving, grading and chip seal on almost 17 miles of U.S. 18/20 in Converse County. And a $4.1 million winning bid is for a project involving paving, chip seal and grading on 6.5 miles of U.S. 86 and 16 in Niobrara and Weston counties.
This most recent meeting had an average of some two-and-a-half bids per project, WYDOT noted. That is in keeping with the average for this fiscal year, according to the agency. As always, projects are given to the lowest bidders.
Wyoming retail a source of strength, according to state officials
Although the recovery of the state’s economy from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is not quite as far along as is Cheyenne’s economic comeback, there are some sources of strength in Wyoming. This is according to figures released Thursday by the Economic Analysis Division of the state’s Department of Administration and Information.
The amount of money generated by the state’s 4% sales and use tax is one way to gauge the strength of the state’s economy.
This past March, the amount of this tax “from lodging was $2.6 million in March 2022, 32.0% more than March 2021,” said Thursday’s government report. “This is the 13th consecutive month of year-over-year increases in collections, a bright sign that the tourism sector has mostly recovered from the pandemic.”
Tourism and related activities are the state’s second-biggest industry, behind only the energy sector. Energy and mining have recovered somewhat, as well, although their total employment figures are below what they were prior to COVID-19.
For more information on the Economic Analysis Division’s latest statistics, see page A1 of Sunday’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper.
Milestones
After its most recent executive director left the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to take another job, the Casper organization has named Rebecca Hebert as its interim executive director, outgoing Executive Director Rachel Bailey told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week. She noted that Hebert is the program and event manager. Bailey has been appointed as the first-ever executive director of another nonprofit organization based in Casper, Food Bank of Wyoming, that organization separately told the WTE.
n
The federal government has confirmed that the head of a disinformation board, which has drawn concern from Wyoming politicians and other stakeholders, has resigned. Nina Jankowicz had previously been appointed as the executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Her comments had drawn concern that she could seek to essentially censor some content. “With the board’s work paused and its future uncertain ... I have decided to leave DHS to return to my work in the public sphere,” Jankowicz wrote in a statement given to the WTE Thursday by a DHS spokesperson. “It is deeply disappointing that mischaracterizations of the board became a distraction from the department’s vital work, and indeed, along with recent events globally and nationally, embodies why it is necessary. I maintain my commitment to building awareness of disinformation’s threats and trust the department will do the same.”