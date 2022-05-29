Transmission project has state approvals
A couple-billion-dollar power transmission project spanning several hundred miles and three states now appears to have all of the state utility regulatory approvals it needs for construction to begin.
Last week, the Utah Public Service Commission confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it had OK’d the Rocky Mountain Power project. Wyoming’s own PSC also said it had granted permission.
That left Colorado, which, it was speculated, would not need to give the green light to the 400-plus mile project. On Friday, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission confirmed to the WTE that the commission indeed did not need to review the plan.
Rocky Mountain Power’s Energy Gateway South power-line plan “is an interstate project,” according to a spokesperson for the Colorado PUC. It is “not intended to serve any Colorado customers or generators and will likely be addressed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission” as “an interstate facility,” she continued, in her email to the WTE. “Colorado PUC approvals would not be required.”
On Friday afternoon, there was no official word from FERC whether the federal agency needed to review any part of the electric utility’s Energy Gateway South and Gateway West/D-1 plans. For its part, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Thursday had given its final approval for Energy Gateway South.
Rocky Mountain Power, which is part of the Warren Buffett-affiliated Berkshire Hathway holding company, says it hopes to begin construction as soon as next month. However, a state-employed advocate for consumers worried that the project could lead to higher power bills for customers in Wyoming. Other filers at the Wyoming PSC had similar concerns.
There were some supporters of the project. One of them, based on PSC filings, is Interwest Energy Alliance. It describes itself as a regional trade association of renewable energy developers. Some of the power line project may help carry electricity generated by the wind.
“The transmission projects will play an important role to enable interconnection of hundreds of megawatts of new wind in Wyoming and some solar energy in Utah, to increase generation diversity across the Western grid managed by PacifiCorp,” which is the corporate owner of Rocky Mountain Power, wrote a lawyer for the trade group. “Expansion of the grid including large scale transmission lines has been found to increase reliability and help enable the grid to operate during extreme weather events,” added the attorney, Lisa Tormoen Hickey, in an email on Friday to the WTE.
Milestones
Steve Girt of Cheyenne was named 2021 Public Servant of the Year on May 16 for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Girt is the agency’s information technology manager, and though he is housed within the agency’s Administration Division, his work is described as being essential to all of DEQ staff members’ success. Girt earned the award for a combination of hard work and positive attitude.
He learned in August that DEQ’s web hosting service would shut down in 30 days, which meant the agency needed a new vendor to host its website and that the content management system needed to change, both of which are usually long-term projects. Girt opened an account for a new web hosting service with 24 hours and worked nights and weekends over the next two weeks to ensure the website was successfully moved with minimal challenges for the agency and the public. He managed this while continuing top-notch performance in his other job duties.
Agency administrators also recognized the Financial Assurance Team as DEQ’s 2021 Team of the Year.
Other DEQ employees who were nominated for Public Servant of the Year are:
Air Quality Division: Jennifer Petersen
Abandoned Mine Land Division: Josh Oakleaf
Industrial Siting Division: Joe Hunter
Land Quality Division: Chris Henkel
Solid and Hazardous Waste Division: Cindi Martinez
Water Quality Division: Ron Steg
The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters announced its Hall of Fame inductees for this year: Gene “Gabby” Barrus from Cody and Tim Ray of Grand Junction, Colorado. On June 11, the two will formally join the group’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cody. (Registration for the event has ended.)
Barrus began his play-by-play sports announcer career for KODI AM in Cody in 1947. He also was the radio station’s sports director. Friend and fellow WAB hall of famer Curt Gowdy once referred to Barrus as “the voice of high school sports in Wyoming.” After retiring from broadcasting and from Husky Oil, Barrus began working on wildlife and scenic photography and writing for outdoor publications.
Ray, meanwhile, started his play-by-play career in 1980 at KWYO AM in Sheridan. In 1984, he started the first sports program for sister radio broadcast station KROE AM. He also did announcing-type duties for Casper’s minor league baseball team, and he was Natrona County School District’s athletics director and general manager of the Casper team.