Transportation Commission awards $26.6M for construction projects
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $26.6 million for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects, WYDOT has announced. The actions took place at the commission’s April 21 business meeting, and these projects are mostly funded with federal money, according to the state agency.
Cheyenne-based Knife River got the OK for a $4.6 million bid on a project involving paving, chip seal and other work on 10 miles of U.S. Highway 20/26 in Fremont and Natrona counties. In Fremont County, the commission approved a $821,079 bid with Lander-based High Country Construction for grading, fencing, signage, drainage, paving, erosion control and other work on about three miles of U.S. 287.
Clearance for $824,378 goes to Advanced Electrical Contracting, in Sheridan, for a project involving electrical work, paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, drainage, grading, striping and other work on approximately 1/10th of a mile of U.S. 30/287 in Albany County. The same company gets $359,266 in a project in Laramie County involving electrical work, striping and other work at the intersection of Wyoming highways 212 and 219.
Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY was awarded a $6.37 million bid for “hot in-place recycling,” paving, bridge rehabilitation, chip seal, grading, signage, guardrail and other work on almost 20 miles in Sweetwater and Uinta counties, including Wyoming highways 150 and 372.
The commission awarded a $10.2 million bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman for a project involving structure work, grading, paving, fencing and other work on almost 1.5 miles of Wyoming 433 in Washakie County.
In what WYDOT noted was the only out-of-state bidder to be awarded a project in April, Intermountain Slurry Seal from California got a $3.3 million bid for a project involving paving, chip seal and other work in Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties.
Milestones
The Wyoming Community Foundation and its board of directors have announced that Samin Dadelahi will lead the organization as its new president and CEO. She was scheduled to have taken over May 1 for President and CEO Craig Showalter, who will retire later this summer. In its 33 years, the Laramie-based group has granted more than $100 million to charitable causes, according to a recent WYCF press release announcing the change of leadership. Dadelahi has spent 20 years with the community foundation, beginning in grants administration and continuing to work with statewide grant programs for 10 years. In 2012, she was promoted to chief operating officer. Dadelahi also serves on the board for Leadership Wyoming and sits on the National Kids Count steering committee for the Annie E. Casey Foundation. For now, Showalter takes the title of immediate past president, through Aug. 1.
n
Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon has announced that WDOC has a new Officer and an Employee of the Year. The recipients are Sgt. Kyler Copsey from the Wyoming Women’s Center as the Officer of the Year, and Field Service Agent Darren Pursel from the Laramie Field Office is the Employee of the Year. Copsey is the administrative and the Security Threat Group sergeant, according to a Thursday news release from the agency. “Throughout the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused severe challenges for the facility. These challenges ranged from staffing, daily operations and training issues. Sgt. Copsey distinguished himself as a team leader who took the challenges on and worked to find solutions which improved the efficiency of both the facility laundry and supply operations.” Meanwhile, WDOC said that Pursel has a trainer and leadership role in his office and district. He also covers “work and caseloads of his own and those of his co-workers in other offices when vacancies require.” Pursel volunteered to continue to supervise cases in the Rawlins office until a new agent was trained. “As there have been mergers and acquisitions during this period among Substance Use Disorder treatment providers, Agent Pursel worked diligently to ensure the requisite monthly treatment meetings happen maintaining the collaboration between WDOC, the clients and the vendors,” the announcement said.