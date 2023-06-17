WyoLotto Board of Directors elects new leadership
WyoLotto officials announced this week the Board of Directors elected new officers, including chairwoman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer. The newly elected officers will take their positions effective July 1.
“We are happy to announce that the new chairwoman of the board will be Gina Monk from Gillette, who has been with the board since 2017,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, in a news release.
“Gina has been an important member of the board, bringing a true Wyoming perspective, skillful thought leadership, and her experience as treasurer and vice chairwoman of the board contributes to the sound wisdom and leadership we have throughout our entire Board,” Clontz added.
Members of the Board of Directors are appointed by the governor of Wyoming to four-year terms.
In addition to a new chairwoman, the board elected:
- Todd Peterson, Torrington, as vice chairman. Peterson has been with the board since 2019.
- David Snyder, Laramie, as secretary. Snyder has been with the board since 2021.
- Gerry Marburger, Riverton, as treasurer. Marburger has been with the board since 2013.
The other members of the Board of Directors include:
- Ed Liebzeit, Jackson
- Mary Throne, Cheyenne
- Sandra Wallop, Sheridan
- Lori Brennan, Cheyenne
- Jim Willox, Douglas
Hirst Applegate attorneys honored by Chambers USA
Chambers USA recently released its 2023 Litigation Guide recognizing Hirst Applegate, LLP and attorneys Rob Jarosh and Billie Addleman with its highest recognition in general commercial litigation.
Jarosh was also recognized as an industry leader in labor and employment law, employment-related litigation and general litigation, while Addleman was singled out for his expertise in handling complex and sensitive disputes, particularly in the health care sector.
Kara Ellsbury was commended for her work in a variety of practice areas, including wrongful death claims, personal injury and products liability disputes. Associate attorney Erin Berry was identified as an “associate to watch” in general litigation for her skills in personal injury, construction and product liability disputes.
Cyberwyoming unveils apprenticeship program for business advisers
Responding to a need for cybersecurity business counselor certification, CyberWyoming is launching a new apprenticeship program this month for business advisers seeking to incorporate cybersecurity into strategic and business planning.
“When we won the Gula Tech grant last year, we used the money to document and formalize our internal training program for business advisors outside of CyberWyoming so they can include what we do in Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses in their day-to-day business counseling,” said Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming, in a news release.
This meets CyberWyoming’s mission to promote the cybersecurity welfare and prosperity of the Wyoming business community.
The new registered apprenticeship, called Cybersecurity Business Counselor for Micro Businesses, pioneers an interdisciplinary approach to guiding micro businesses to manage their security risks, especially those that don’t have information technology (IT) departments to help. CyberWyoming’s program combines practices from social work, project management, business advising, risk management, and cybersecurity planning and management.
For more information, email info@cyberwyoming.org.
Dusty Porter named to ICBA Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40
Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America, has announced its fifth annual list of 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders. The award recognizes up-and-coming innovators, influencers and civic servants that represent community banking excellence.
“ICBA congratulates Dusty Porter as we celebrate rising talent poised to shape the future of the community banking industry,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said in a news release. “Dusty’s dedication to his customers and community shines through, and ICBA is proud to acknowledge his efforts.”
The feature story in the June 2023 issue of Independent Banker highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have dealt with tumultuous market conditions, leveraging their local expertise and sound business practices to improve the customer experience and create greater economic resilience within their communities. Candidates were judged on character, leadership, community involvement and innovation.
“I’m humbled to have received this honor to be in the company of such a distinguished group of bankers and to represent Jonah Bank of Wyoming on ICBA Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40,” Porter said in the release.
Porter has been a member of the Jonah Bank Lending Team since 2008.