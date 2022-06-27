UW business incubator to hold webinar on hiring July 27
A University of Wyoming business incubator program will hold an hourlong webinar on July 27 in its series on “How to Recruit, Hire and Retain for Success,” UW announced this past week. It said the IMPACT 307 event is free.
The virtual event will include Nicole Romeo, who is president of the Big Horn Mountain Society for Human Resource Management chapter and also senior human resources generalist for the city of Sheridan; active SHRM member Sheree Childers-Cossel, director of human resources at The Hub on Smith, which is Sheridan’s senior center; and Annie Magera, president-elect of the Big Horn Mountain SHRM chapter and a business owner and entrepreneur in Sheridan.
“Employers and job seekers have experienced some challenges in recent times due to several factors. Now, more than ever, it is imperative businesses hire and retain people who add value and culture-positive attributes to their teams,” UW’s announcement said.
Jason Gay has been tapped by the federal Bureau of Land Management to be the district manager for the High Desert District of Wyoming, BLM announced earlier this month. He manages some 9.6 million acres of public land in the Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs field office areas. Gay is an Army veteran and most recently was deputy Carbon County and prosecuting attorney in Rawlins.
Niels Vuijsters joins Brush Creek Ranch as vice president of hospitality, the business has announced. “Vuijsters will oversee the guest experience at the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection’s three ranches, in addition to The Farm at Brush Creek epicurean destination and Green Mountain private ski area.” He was previously general manager of Le Meridien & AC Hotel Denver Downtown, and has worked for other hotels, as well.