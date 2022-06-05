Safari Timberline Hospitality buys Timberline Hospitalities
Safari Timberline Hospitality has purchased Timberline Hospitalities, joining two companies with hotels in the Western U.S., including in Wyoming.
The deal, which the buyer said in a recent news release took place on May 24, adds nine hotels to Safari Hospitality. Last week’s news release did not describe financial terms of the transaction.
An online description of Timberline says it owns and operate nine hotels within Wyoming and is based in Casper. Safari, for its part, says on its own website that it operates thousands of hotel rooms in five states, also including Wyoming. It says it is based in southern Utah; it appears to have an office in Cedar City.
Transmission project has all state, U.S. gov’t approvals
A couple-billion-dollar power transmission line construction project potentially spanning several hundred miles and three states has gotten all of the state and federal government approvals it needs for now.
This past week, a representative for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Rocky Mountain Power, its parent company, PacifiCorp, and a related entity had not sought FERC approval for the power project. Such FERC OK generally is not needed in situations when a utility is building such a power line; the commission might need to give its stamp of approval for other aspects of power transmission plans, such as for interstate pricing, according to a FERC spokesperson.
The last regulatory OK at any level of government that the project needed came late last month from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, PacifiCorp’s David Eskelsen told the WTE by phone Friday.
“All required approvals are in hand,” the spokesperson said. “FERC does have jurisdiction” over aspects of the power transmission initiative, he said, “but not over whether to build or the routing” of where it goes.
The Utah Public Service Commission and Wyoming’s own PSC had previously confirmed that they had granted their permissions. Colorado, where a part of the line will also go through, did not need to give its OK, officials previously said.
The forthcoming expansions are referred to as Energy Gateway South and Gateway West/D-1. Rocky Mountain Power, which is part of the Warren Buffett-affiliated Berkshire Hathway holding company, has said it hopes to begin construction on a portion of Energy Gateway South as soon as this month.
Milestones
Debbie Pummel has joined Safari Timberline Hospitality as its Wyoming regional director of sales, the company announced last week as it disclosed that it had recently bought another hotel company. It said that she “has been serving hospitality to friends and family in Wyoming for over 25 years.” See the news item in the above section of this report for more details on the merger transaction involving Safari.
Rick Catron retired from the Wyoming Department of Corrections on Saturday. Most recently, he had been serving as warden of the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. In 2017, WDOC hired him from the private prison industry, a sector in which he worked in places like Casper and Colorado Springs following his 2005 retirement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Katherine Bede has been awarded the 2022 Woman Entrepreneur Award, the Wyoming Council for Women announced Thursday. She is the owner and operator of Sheridan-based Verdello Olive Oils and Fine Foods. The recognition is for women in Wyoming “who are contributing to our vibrant Main Streets and local economies,” the WCW says. Bede has had “success as a small business owner and contributor to the Sheridan community,” according to WCW Chair Jennifer Wilmetti.