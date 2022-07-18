...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
MONDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Monday has been
cancelled.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible
gusts to 35.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Noah Drew has been elected at the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association as WTLA’s president for 2022-23, the association announced this past week. He is succeeding immediate past-President Grant Lawson.
Drew, a lawyer in Jackson, was described “a fourth-generation trial lawyer and partner in the Spence Law Firm.” His legal practice includes civil rights, personal injury and wrongful death issues.
The lawyers group also announced other elections-related results. Alex Freeburg from the Freeburg Law firm in Jackson will be serving as WTLA president-elect. Sarah Kellogg, also from the Spence firm, where Drew works, was elected as the association’s secretary/treasurer.
Wyoming State Librarian Jamie Markus has officially started the duties of president of the Western Council of State Libraries, it was announced this past week by the state’s Department of Administration and Information. Markus leads the Wyoming State Library, which is a division of that state’s department-level agency. He will have a two-year term as the Western Council’s president, and then two additional years as the group’s past president.