Noah Drew has been elected at the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association as WTLA’s president for 2022-23, the association announced this past week. He is succeeding immediate past-President Grant Lawson.

Drew, a lawyer in Jackson, was described “a fourth-generation trial lawyer and partner in the Spence Law Firm.” His legal practice includes civil rights, personal injury and wrongful death issues.

The lawyers group also announced other elections-related results. Alex Freeburg from the Freeburg Law firm in Jackson will be serving as WTLA president-elect. Sarah Kellogg, also from the Spence firm, where Drew works, was elected as the association’s secretary/treasurer.

Wyoming State Librarian Jamie Markus has officially started the duties of president of the Western Council of State Libraries, it was announced this past week by the state’s Department of Administration and Information. Markus leads the Wyoming State Library, which is a division of that state’s department-level agency. He will have a two-year term as the Western Council’s president, and then two additional years as the group’s past president.

