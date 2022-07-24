UniWyo, Reliant credit unions are combining
Two credit unions located in Wyoming have agreed to combine, they announced this past week.
UniWyo Credit Union plans to merge with Reliant Federal Credit Union. Their corporate marriage would produce the state’s No. 2 credit union.
The financial institutions, in a news release, noted they need both “regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership,” in order for the combination to occur. The transaction could be completed early next year.
UniWyo has 36,000 members to Reliant’s 13,500, and the new entity would “operate under the UniWyo brand.” They would have combined assets of almost $700 million.
“UniWyo and Reliant share similar beliefs when it comes to charitable donations and giving back to the communities we serve,” noted Steve Higginson, the CEO of Reliant. “Long-term growth and the ability to best serve the state” remain the credit union’s goals, he said.
UniWyo plans to “continue to seek additional locations and expansion of services.” The merger announcement noted that UniWyo has three branches in Cheyenne and Laramie, while Reliant has five locations elsewhere in the state, including in Casper and Cody.
Jason Sanchez has been sworn in as the new director of the Community Recreation and Events department for the city of Cheyenne. Mayor Patrick Collins announced the move on Friday, noting that he had sworn in the local official.
Collins recalled Sanchez “started with the city as a young, summer/temporary employee who trimmed grass in our parks for two years. Eventually, because he worked hard, he got hired full-time.”
Collins said he “love(s) the message this sends to our employees; work hard, learn the job and a summer job can turn into a beautiful career.”
Cheyenne Regional Health System President and CEO Tim Thornell got this year’s American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award, CRMC announced this past week. It said the hospital system executive got the honor during the association’s annual meeting this spring. The recognition goes “to one person from each state who is selected by that state’s hospital association,” his employer noted.
