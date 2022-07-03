Western governors have formally approved Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon as their new vice chair, the Western Governors’ Association announced Friday.
The association also elected Colorado Gov. Jared Polis as the new chair, according to the WGA. The association has just held its annual executive session, timed to coincide with the end of the organization’s fiscal year this past Thursday.
At their gathering, the Western governors also came up with some policy resolutions. Some may be of interest to Wyomingites.
“Western Governors support building on the 1970 Mining and Minerals Policy Act with legislation and policies that unlock our domestic mineral potential and ensure access to metals critical to U.S. economic and national security, in part by addressing the critical issue of permitting delays and the timely processing of mining permit applications,” according to a summary of one such resolution.
Milestones
Edward Buchanan, Nathaniel Hibben and Misha Westby have been put forward by the Judicial Nominating Commission as the three nominees for the open district court judge position in the 8th Judicial District, it was announced on Thursday. The list of these candidates goes to Gov. Mark Gordon for his consideration.
Gordon, in turn, has 30 days to appoint one of the three nominees to be such a judge.
Buchanan, who is the Wyoming secretary of state, decided to reverse course and no longer run for re-election. Instead, he decided to seek this judgeship.
Thursday’s announcement noted the current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are: Chief Justice Kate Fox, who is the chair; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike from Lander and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Afton’s Paul Scherbel and Dan Kirkbride, who hails from Chugwater.