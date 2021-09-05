Black Hills Energy releases new sustainability report
CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy recently announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s environmental, social and governance performance and its progress on major projects and climate goals.
The report also highlights how in 2020 – during a historic and challenging year – the Black Hills Energy team worked together to quickly adapt to the uncertainty of the pandemic, to safely serve its communities and reliably supply essential energy to customers.
Throughout 2020, Black Hills Energy advanced its climate goals, achieving a 30% corporate-wide reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for its electric utility operations and a 33% reduction in natural gas emissions since 2005, according to a news release. The company’s sustainability strategy calls for a 40% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and 70% by 2040 for its electric operations and a 50% reduction in natural gas emissions by 2035.
Learn more at www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.
State implements short-time compensation to offset reduced work hours
CHEYENNE – The 66th Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 9, which created the Short Time Compensation Program. This bill gives Wyoming workers and businesses flexibility during times of economic instability.
“We are pleased to announce that Short Time Compensation is now available,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, the Department of Workforce Services’ Workforce Programs Administrator, in a news release. “STC allows businesses to reduce the hours they provide to workers. Those workers then are able to use Unemployment Insurance benefits to offset the loss of income.”
STC is a benefit for both the worker and the employer, as the worker is eligible for a percentage of his or her UI benefit, still earns some income from the job and retains fringe benefits; and the employer can reduce overhead in order to keep the business from faltering, yet does not have to worry about employees leaving to get new jobs. This prevents businesses from having to find and train new employees when business picks up again.
STC can be used any time an employer experiences a downturn in business. The employer can reduce the hours two or more employees work, thereby saving money on payroll. The employees may file for UI benefits based on the reduction in their weekly income. The employees will receive a percentage of their unrealized wages in UI benefits. The program doesn’t replace all the wages lost, but it is intended to help the employees cover expenses during the downturn without having to find a new job.
Using STC to reduce hours and prevent a total business shutdown does affect an employer’s UI tax rate, but not to the extent fully laying off employees would.
Rocky Mountain Power files 2021 Integrated Resource Plan
CASPER – Rocky Mountain Power has filed its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan with state utility commissions.
The biennial long-term resource plan maintains Rocky Mountain Power’s strong reliability in delivering power to its customers, according to a news release. New in this plan is the conversion of Jim Bridger plant units 1 and 2 to natural gas peaking units, storage and transmission investments and non-emitting dispatchable resources. including advanced nuclear that can be called upon by the company when needed.
With a plan for new wind generation, transmission and significant new solar and storage resources, Wyoming will see continuing investment from the company. Increased energy efficiency and customer demand-response programs will also help provide reliable service and save customers money, the release said. Developed with comprehensive data analysis and active stakeholder input spanning more than a year-and-a-half, the plan anticipates the company’s adoption of additional lower-cost renewable resources to meet customer needs.
The 20-year Integrated Resource Plan, renewed every other year, outlines PacifiCorp’s vision for the West between now and 2040, and charts a path to achieve reduced greenhouse gas emissions by investing in more renewable resources.
The current plan builds on extensive work the company has completed in recent years, including its $3 billion Energy Vision 2020 wind power and transmission projects, and its most recent Request for Proposals – more than double the size of Energy Vision 2020 – that resulted in a final shortlist of 19 proposed wind, solar and battery storage projects and associated transmission that will be added to the company’s portfolio by 2024.
Milestones
Jonah Bank of Wyoming has been in business for 15 years, and Mark Zaback and Gregg Jones are retiring. Cheyenne’s celebration will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2015 Central Ave. Jonah Bank of Wyoming was established in 2006 and continues to “Build a Better Wyoming” through support of Wyoming small businesses and their employees, with two locations in Casper and two in Cheyenne.