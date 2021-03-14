CHEYENNE
Online cybersecurity class for small businesses available for registration
Registration is open now for Cybersecurity for Small Business: Leveraging NIST 800-171, an online course that guides businesses through the process of establishing a cybersecurity plan.
Classes will be offered the week of April 26-30 or May 17-21, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. each day.
This class is recommended for manufacturers (especially if your company is either the prime contractor or a subcontractor for government contracts), consulting companies, research institutions and service providers.
As part of the class, businesses can receive guidance for achieving NIST 800-171 compliance, which allows them to process, store or transmit controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) for federal or state agencies.
“Just because you have the security processes in place, doesn’t guarantee you will keep your business safe and secure. In this class, we will give you the guidance you need in order to be in compliance and to help keep your business safe from online threats., ” said Dave Thomas of IT Security and Consulting, who developed and teaches the class, in a news release.
The class is being presented with support from UW Manufacturing Works, 4th State Communications LLC and Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
“As more businesses operate online, we want to ensure Wyoming businesses are safe and secure, especially those that contract with the federal government. This class will give those businesses the information they need to make sure they are in compliance with the federal contracts.” said Rocky Case, director of the MEP in Laramie.
To learn more about the class and register online, visit manufacturing-works.com/cyber-security-education.
Charter Communications reaches $18 minimum starting wage; $20 next year
Charter Communications Inc. on Tuesday announced it has reached a key milestone in its commitment to raising its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour for all employees in 2022.
Virtually all current and newly hired salaried and hourly employees will now earn at least $18 an hour, including target commissions, in addition to comprehensive company-paid benefits, including medical, life and disability, education and training, and a generous retirement plan.
Charter, which established a $15 starting wage in 2018, announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 – with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and then $18, respectively.
Charter is currently hiring for nearly 3,000 positions across its 41-state service area that feature the $18 starting wage. Candidates can learn more about open positions and apply online at the company’s careers site at jobs.spectrum.com.
Milestones
The Wyoming Department of Corrections will have a new deputy director, Heather Babbitt, starting March 22. Babbitt will be transitioning to the WDOC from the Wyoming Department of Health, where she served as the deputy administrator of the Behavioral Health Division since 2017. She brings 26 years of experience in state government, where she has served in the roles of senior administrator of the Aging Division at the DOH, administrator for the Economic Assistance Division at the Wyoming Department of Family Services, Drug Court coordinator for the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Division at DOH, deputy administrator for the Support Services Division at WDOC, and program manager and case manager at DFS.