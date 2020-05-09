CHEYENNE – During a Zoom meeting Thursday, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors recommended five Business Ready Community (BRC) funding requests, including one that could lead to construction of an assisted-living facility in Pine Bluffs.
The Town of Pine Bluffs asked for an $18,750 grant to conduct a study of the feasibility of an assisted-living facility on three properties identified by the town. The proposed study will conduct comprehensive research and review data to include the community’s economic indicators, competitive senior assisted-living availability and facility demand generators. The study will also research Pine Bluffs and the surrounding areas to determine the viability of supporting development potential.
The Business County board recommended funding in the amount of $43,750 for a comprehensive Economic & Community Development Plan. The board also recommended waiving the BRC program rule requiring planning grants to provide a 25% cash match, and instead allow a 12.5% cash match of $6,250.
The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.
The SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting June 18.