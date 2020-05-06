CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council will hold an agriculture informational session for producers and ag businesses in Wyoming from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, via webinar.
The goal of the webinar is to bring people the most up-to-date information from federal and state agencies working on COVID-19 and the CARES Act. WBC will cover current assistance for agricultural producers from the CARES Act, and the latest information as details become available.
This call is designed for the agricultural producer, but information will also be helpful to those who support and offer services to ag businesses. You will hear the latest from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, USDA Rural Development, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Small Business Administration.
Those interested should register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y745bxcp. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Please email questions in advance to the Business Council’s Agribusiness Manager Jill Tregemba at jill.tregemba@wyo.gov.
The meeting will be recorded and made available on the Business Council’s YouTube page a day or two after the event.