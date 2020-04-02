CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is asking businesses to participate in a webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 3.
This forum will focus on responding to COVID-19 issues by providing Wyoming private businesses with information, and the opportunity to ask questions, make comments and suggestions, and share any best practices or success stories.
Information from the businesses will inform Gov. Gordon’s Business and Financial Task Force, led by State Auditor Kristi Racines. No formal action will be taken during the meeting. This is a listening session only.
Register in advance for the Zoom webinar online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X-YfRJTASuOyvOMcCC0e0Q.