CHEYENNE – To ensure clarity and answer questions regarding Gov. Mark Gordon’s phased approach to easing restrictions and reopening businesses, the Wyoming Business Council will host six standalone webinar meetings at 8 a.m. and noon today, Thursday and Friday.
These webinars are designed to support business owners in industries such as restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, tattoo shops, cosmetology, barber shops, massage therapy and other personal-care services, but any business owner with questions or concerns is encouraged to participate.
Visit wyomingbusiness.org/transition for links to upcoming meetings and recordings of past sessions.