LARAMIE – Lawmakers, business owners and others gathered this week at the University of Wyoming’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center to learn about a range of topics during the Governor’s Business Forum.

The three-day event attracted nearly 600 attendees to participate in panel discussions, presentations and networking events. Most attendees were from Wyoming, but some came from as far as Florida to attend.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus