CHEYENNE – Members of the Cheyenne City Council, the city’s Public Works Department and the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority met with business owners Wednesday morning to hear their concerns about snow removal downtown.
Most of the business owners acknowledged the tough job of people clearing and shoveling snow, but expressed that the city’s current downtown snow removal plan was not working and needs to change.
One of the main complaints of business owners was that, during the most recent snowstorm, the city waited 24 hours after snowfall stopped to begin clearing downtown streets.
Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek said the 24-hour period was the product of two meetings between her, Jason Sanchez, the deputy director of the Community Recreation and Events Department, and representatives from the city’s Compliance Division and the City Council. The consensus during those meetings was that waiting would give business owners a chance to shovel their sidewalks.
By the end of Wednesday’s meeting, though, city officials and business owners agreed not to wait 24 hours during the next snow event, and to begin to clear downtown streets as soon as possible after snowfall stops.
Nemecek emphasized that the job of her department during snow or ice events is to “provide a safe transportation system,” making sure major roads are cleared during and after it snows, especially ensuring that emergency vehicles can get to hospitals. The next step is to make sure there is safe access to schools, and to send contractors to start clearing residential areas.
Hauling snow from downtown roads typically takes two to three nights, with crews working from from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. More time and money is spent clearing downtown than in any other part of the city – about $5,000 per hour, Nemecek said.
During the meeting, Wyoming Home store owner Carman Hess questioned if enough snow was being removed from sidewalks to justify waiting 24 hours to clear roads. Others were frustrated about the 24-hour waiting period because they said it prevented customers from coming downtown when it snows.
“The bottom line is people don’t come to our businesses,” Metropolitan owner Sam Galeotos said. “This is devastating financially to us.”
Galeotos called effective snow removal “one of the prerequisites for having a good downtown,” and said city leaders who talk about wanting to improve economic development in the area should make effective snow removal a priority.
Hess also expressed concern about how snow piled up in crosswalks and at intersections can restrict the access of people who have mobility limitations.
The only solution to this, architect Glen Garrett said, seemed to be business owners taking snow removal in these areas into their own hands.
City Councilman Pete Laybourn said the city’s code on snow removal from sidewalks needed to be better enforced.
“I think there’s a lot of potential there for information that should go out to all downtown businesspeople and property owners about their responsibility,” Laybourn added.
Garrett suggested sending a friendly notice to business owners, who may not know what the code is, and encourage them to get it done themselves before starting to hand out code violations.
Sanchez proposed emailing business owners a reminder during snow events to make sure all vehicles are moved before crews come through so parking spots can be cleared.
“If we don’t start trying something different, if we don’t get onto a new program, I don’t think we’re going to go anywhere other than where we’re currently at,” Sanchez said. “I think all of this will just be trial and error, but as long as we’re trying some new things – that’s the goal.”