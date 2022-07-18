Cody Enterprise
CODY – The closing of Yellowstone National Park on June 13 due to flooding caused tourists to scramble for new plans and created challenges for local businesses.
Three of the five park’s entrances have now reopened, helping tourism to rebound and some businesses to recover. Now, many business owners remain concerned about the impact gas, food and travel prices, and other issues will have on this year’s tourist season.
“The first three days after the flood, we were seeing a thousand people a day through our visitor center,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, executive director of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. “We were probably 50% over our normal rate, (but) those crowds have quieted down.”
Brenda O’Shea, owner of A Western Rose Motel, didn’t have many cancellations during the closure of the park because of her nonrefundable policy. “My fellow managers at other properties who do allow cancellations are down hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said.
Even though the park has mostly reopened, O’Shea has some available rooms.
“I am usually half-booked at this time of the year, if not more,” she said. “But I am now like a tumbleweed blowing in the wind.”
O’Shea is grateful that the park reopened in a timely manner but remains concerned about limited tourism this year.
“With outrageous airline fares, inflated gas prices in Cody and the flood of 2022, it has nearly crushed us and the surrounding areas,” she said. “Of course, I have concerns over the lack of people visiting the area, but that’s Wyoming tourism.”
Local businesses that operate on reservations, such as Wyoming River Trips, did deal with cancellations during the initial closure of the park.
“It’s definitely created a situation where we are accommodating more last-minute reservations as opposed to reservations that are further out in our season,” said Landon Blanchard, one of the owners of Wyoming River Trips. “We are seeing reservations pick back up.”
Blanchard isn’t concerned about not having enough tourists this season. “There’s plenty of people coming through the area,” he said.
At Wyoming Buffalo Co., it has “returned to what I expected for the year,” said owner Lisa del Valle. “But it’s my opinion that the traffic is going to be down this year because of gas prices, food prices and an overall wonder about how our country is changing and not knowing what to expect.”
For del Valle, dealing with the unexpected is simply a part of operating a business.
“Owning a business is never easy,” she said. “Making adjustments when storms come is just a part of life.”