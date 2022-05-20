...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
LOVELL – Those looking to avoid light pollution will find themselves at home in Byron, as the town will likely need to wait until next spring to install lights on Main Street following this summer’s street project.
In 2014, Byron attained a Wyoming Department of Transportation grant to replace the town’s street lights, receiving $400,000 for the project. Inflation has not been kind to it, with those funds no longer enough to cover the project.
WYDOT will install electrical conduit and other infrastructure for lighting during this summer’s street construction project. Installing light poles and the lights within them will be up to the town.
The backup plan was to work out an arrangement with Rocky Mountain Power to install and maintain the lights for a monthly fee. That has also fallen through in recent weeks.
“The Rocky Mountain Power application would require upfront funds and then a monthly fee,” Byron Mayor Pam Hopkinson said. “At this point in time, the town does not have the funding to pay the upfront cost of putting those lights in.”
Hopkinson said Byron is preparing to apply for a Transportation Alternatives Programs grant, also through WYDOT, for a projected $200,000. That will only require a 9.7% match from the town, she said.
The town will be able to begin applying for the grant in March.
“I think that we feel good about having the infrastructure in place,’ Hopkinson said. “We just don’t have any lighting at this point.”
In the meantime, she said she hasn’t heard much concern from local citizens regarding the town’s sudden darker aesthetic.
“We talked about going dark, but I haven’t had any feedback from residents,” Hopkinson said. “I’m hoping people will hang in there with us.”