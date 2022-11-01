Paul Vogelheim

Paul Vogelheim is seen in this official portrait from his campaign website, votevogelheim.com.

JACKSON (WNE) – The Wyoming Democratic Party’s campaign finance complaint against Republican legislative candidate Paul Vogelheim has been dismissed, according to Jennifer Martinez, the assistant elections director in the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.

Martinez said on Monday that she was not able to elaborate on why or immediately provide documentation.


