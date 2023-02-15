CHEYENNE – Fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, has kicked off the year by selecting the state of Wyoming for its 2023 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.

To help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity, the NFGFC will gift a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Wyoming elementary/middle schools. Applications for schools interested in receiving a fitness center will be accepted through March 26. Visit https://natgovfit.org/apply-now/, then click on the Wyoming button to download the short application.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus