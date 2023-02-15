CHEYENNE – Fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, has kicked off the year by selecting the state of Wyoming for its 2023 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.
To help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity, the NFGFC will gift a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Wyoming elementary/middle schools. Applications for schools interested in receiving a fitness center will be accepted through March 26. Visit https://natgovfit.org/apply-now/, then click on the Wyoming button to download the short application.
The NFGFC wants to hear from as many schools as possible, and is asking schools to submit a short video expressing why they deserve a new fitness center and what they plan to do with it.
“The health and well-being of Wyomingites is a priority of my administration, and I welcome this opportunity to provide a healthier future for our children,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release.
The NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers in all 50 states within the next few years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
For more information about the NFGFC or to download an application, visit natgovfit.org.