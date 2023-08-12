Image one

Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing have both reached settlements with Campbell County over a county resolution.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — When it’s all said and done, Campbell County will pay more than $2.5 million in settlements to two companies after two years of litigation over a county resolution.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus