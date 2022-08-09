988 reminder

A reminder about the 988 suicide prevention number, distributed this summer by Cheyenne Frontier Days.

GILLETTE — Campbell County recorded 15 suicides in the first seven months of the year, tying its previous year-long record with five months still remaining.

The demographics of those who have died vary widely, with few patterns in terms of age or gender, said Ashley McRae, community suicide prevention specialist for Campbell County.

