A Campbell County resolution passed in April 2021 essentially gave 307 Horse Racing control over off-track betting in the county. Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs sued the following month.

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — A two-year lawsuit involving Campbell County and two horse racing companies has finally come to an end.

