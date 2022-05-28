Wildland firefighters disengage and fall back to protect structures as high winds push the Mullen Fire east in September 2020. One of the largest in Wyoming history, the fire that burned 28 miles west of Laramie consumed nearly 177,000 acres. Bureau of Land Management photo
North Platte River hazards are pictured in this photo from the U.S. Forest Service.
LARAMIE – Due to hazards from the affect-effects of a major wildfire, you cannot camp along part of the North Platte River – at least not for now.
The resumption of this prohibition applies to overnight stays along the river on the west side of the Snowy Range in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests. A Forest Service announcement Thursday said a forest order is meant to protect "public safety because of the high probability for life-threatening hazards due to post-wildfire conditions."
There have been such bans before. There was a similar order in place last year, the announcement noted. This restriction covers parts of north-central Colorado and southeast Wyoming.
“Until adequate vegetation is firmly re-established, there remains a high probability of flash flooding in some drainages impacted by the Mullen Fire,” said Forest Supervisor Russ Bacon. “We witnessed flooding last year and expect that to continue."
Some of the fine print of the regulation is that it is for National Forest System lands within 1,000 feet of the centerline of the North Platte River. The geographic area of the ban is from where this body of water flows across the Routt National Forest boundary, immediately south of Routt Access trailhead and recreation site, to where it flows north across the Medicine Bow National Forest boundary. This end point is near the confluence with Savage Run Creek.
The Mullen Fire from back in 2020 is continuing to have after-effects. There remains "increased potential for hazards along the river, including debris flows, flash floods and hazard trees," the federal agency said. "Long-duration activities in one location, such as camping, increase exposure time and therefore increase the risk."
The good news is that nature lovers can still use the river. So if you want to fish or raft on these waters, that is OK, the government says.
You should still beware, in the area that was burned a few years ago, that you may encounter new hazards. The river and its tributaries' flows "have potential to increase quickly, carrying burned debris, ash, and soil along with it. Debris, log jams, trees, and strainers, may create new obstacles and/or rapids," the Forest Service reminded people.