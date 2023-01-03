...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Canada geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza
CHEYENNE – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus' presence in wild birds.
Residents should expect to encounter additional dead birds at Lion’s Park. Sick and injured wildlife can be reported by calling 307-777-4330 or the Cheyenne Game and Fish Office at 307-777-4600.
HPAI is considered a zoonotic disease, which can infect humans. Game and Fish reminds the public to not touch or handle sick or dead birds, and do not allow domestic animals like dogs and cats to feed on sick or dead birds. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, people who have been exposed to birds potentially infected with avian influenza should monitor for illness for 10 days after their last exposure.
Game and Fish also urges hunters who are in the field and handle game meat to take specific precautions.
These recommendations come from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service general safety guidelines for hunters handling harvested wildlife:
Do not handle or eat sick game.
Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling or cleaning game.
When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with game.
Do not eat, drink or smoke while handling animals.
Do not feed sick/found dead carcasses/tissues to domestic animals – such as dogs and cats.
All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F before being consumed.
In an effort to learn more about the distribution of the disease in Wyoming anyone who encounters clusters of three or more waterfowl species or any single raptor, owl, grouse or wild turkey exhibiting signs of neurological impairment or found dead with no apparent cause should contact their regional Game and Fish office.
CHEYENNE – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus' presence in wild birds.
Residents should expect to encounter additional dead birds at Lion’s Park. Sick and injured wildlife can be reported by calling 307-777-4330 or the Cheyenne Game and Fish Office at 307-777-4600.
HPAI is considered a zoonotic disease, which can infect humans. Game and Fish reminds the public to not touch or handle sick or dead birds, and do not allow domestic animals like dogs and cats to feed on sick or dead birds. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, people who have been exposed to birds potentially infected with avian influenza should monitor for illness for 10 days after their last exposure.
Game and Fish also urges hunters who are in the field and handle game meat to take specific precautions.
These recommendations come from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service general safety guidelines for hunters handling harvested wildlife:
Do not handle or eat sick game.
Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling or cleaning game.
When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with game.
Do not eat, drink or smoke while handling animals.
Do not feed sick/found dead carcasses/tissues to domestic animals — such as dogs and cats.
All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F before being consumed.
In an effort to learn more about the distribution of the disease in Wyoming anyone who encounters clusters of three or more waterfowl species or any single raptor, owl, grouse or wild turkey exhibiting signs of neurological impairment or found dead with no apparent cause should contact their regional Game and Fish office.