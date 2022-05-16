CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 16 primary election as of Monday, May 16. The filing period lasts until May 27.
U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Anthony Bouchard
Governor, Republican: Mark Gordon (incumbent), Brent Bien, Rex Rammell
State Auditor, Republican: Kristi Racines (incumbent)
State Treasurer, Republican: Curt Meier (incumbent), Bill Gallop
State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican: Megan Degenfelder, Thomas Kelly
State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democrat: Sergio A. Maldonado Sr.
State Senate District 5, Republican: Lynn Hutchings (incumbent)
State Senate District 5, Democrat: Ted Hanlon
State Senate District 7, Republican: Stephan Pappas (incumbent), Rachel Bennett
State Senate District 31, Republican: Evie Brennan
State House District 7, Republican: Bob Nicholas (incumbent)
State House District 8, Republican: Brian Tyrrell, Lily Sharpe, Stephen Neal Johnson
State House District 9, Republican: Dean Petersen, Landon Brown (incumbent), Alan Sheldon
State House District 10, Republican: John Eklund (incumbent)
State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)
State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent)
State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)
State House District 42, Republican: Ben Hornok
State House District 43, Republican: Dan Zwonitzer (incumbent), Clayton Mills
State House District 44, Republican: Tamara N. Trujillo, John B. Romero-Martinez (incumbent)
State House District 44, Democrat: Sara Burlingame
Laramie County Assessor, Republican: Kenneth Guille (incumbent)
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Gunnar Malm (incumbent), Brian Casey, Abbie Mildenberger, Linda Heath (incumbent), Sam Eliopoulos
Laramie County Clerk, Republican: Debra Lee (incumbent)
Laramie County Clerk of the District Court, Republican: Diane Sanchez (incumbent)
Laramie County Coroner, Republican: Rebecca Reid (incumbent)
Laramie County Sheriff, Republican: Don Hollingshead, Brian Kozak, Boyd Wrede
Laramie County Treasurer, Republican: Tammy Deisch
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Scott Roybal (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 2: Mark Rinne (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Ken Esquibel (incumbent)
