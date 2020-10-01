CHEYENNE – The candidates running for two local seats in the state House of Representatives discussed their views on how Wyoming should move forward amid a historic revenue shortfall during an online forum Tuesday night.
The forum, organized by the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne, featured the incumbents and challengers in House District 8 and House District 11, both of which cover several neighborhoods within Cheyenne.
The four participants first discussed the $1.5 billion total revenue shortfall facing the state for the 2021-22 biennium, including a $500 million shortfall within its K-12 education fund. Rep. Bob Nicholas, the Republican incumbent in House District 8, said the future of education funding was “the 900-pound gorilla facing the state of Wyoming.”
“Will there be some cuts? Absolutely,” said Nicholas, who co-chairs the powerful Joint Appropriations Committee. “There has to be, because we’ve just lost one-third of the revenues that comes in. But the cut has to be strategic. It has to be done in a way that does not hamper or reduce the quality of education that we’re providing to our students.”
Well-funded schools and teachers are key to the state’s economic development efforts, Nicholas said, so beyond the likely cuts, he and his fellow House members have also started to look at ways to raise revenue.
While Nicholas viewed some cuts as necessary, his challenger, Democrat Marcie Kindred, said she saw budget reductions as short-term solutions to structural issues.
“Although I don’t support cuts, I don’t see how we’re going to be able to raise that budget to account for cost-of-living adjustments for teacher salaries, so we need to find ways in our current system to make sure that we are efficiently spending our money,” Kindred said. “I know that there’s been some talk of district consolidation, administrative consolidation, modernizing our education system. ... We need to have the metrics in place to ensure that we are continually assessing that we are spending our money efficiently.”
Kindred, who works as a local Realtor, said the issues in the state’s education system “just come back to most of the problems we have in Wyoming right now, and that is we need to bring in more revenue.”
The point was echoed by both candidates seeking the House District 11 seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Jared Olsen said every option remains on the table for him when considering solutions to the gargantuan shortfall.
“We can’t cut education to the detriment of our teachers or to our school districts,” Olsen said. “Long-term solutions are going to be a combination of certainly reductions where necessary, but we also can’t kid ourselves – we have to look at revenue solutions, and we are. We have to look to subsidize the loss in coal, natural gas and oil, and we are.”
His challenger, Democrat Amy Spieker, said Wyoming’s education system is one of its crown jewels, noting its low student-to-teacher ratios and high rankings in many testing areas. To maintain those rankings, she added, “we can’t cut our way out of this problem.”
“Education is the reason that people come here and the reason people stay here,” said Spieker, who was endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association. “If we start to see severe cuts to that, and our rankings drop, then we’re going to see less economic diversification, because businesses aren’t going to want to move here.”
Spieker, who works as Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s director of community health, added the urgency to raise revenue in Wyoming was a direct result “of an inability of the Legislature over the last several decades to address this ongoing problem.”
The pair of incumbents, meanwhile, said one of the largest roadblocks to getting meaningful legislation passed is a divide between the House and Senate over revenue options. Nicholas said the Senate tends to be more supportive of cuts than raising revenue.
“(The House) will have several revenue-raising bills to help fund education and to help fund our deficit. We have a game plan on different ways to reduce the cost of education,” Nicholas said. “We have to be able to articulate what the benefits are and what the pros are.”
Spieker said the key to overcoming opposition to revenue proposals will be explaining the community-wide impacts when the state’s budget gets cut.
“I think the biggest challenge we’re going to see is getting people onboard about what’s realistic if we want to fund those (programs),” Spieker said. “For me, that means that we are going to have to talk about revenue. ... We are going to have to talk about how we responsibly use our rainy-day funding for this rainy day, and we’re going to have to continue to think about how we can equitably cut, but not doing that on the backs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The candidates largely agreed on some other topics discussed during the forum. All four were in favor of abolishing the death penalty, with Olsen having been the lead sponsor of a repeal bill that has narrowly failed the last couple years.
Tuesday night marked the first of several forums for local legislative and municipal races being held by the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne. Livestreams and archived videos of the forums can be found on the League’s Facebook page.