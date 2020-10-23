CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk’s office is reminding candidates for county and city offices, as well as school and community college trustee positions, of the Tuesday, Oct. 27, filing deadline for their general election campaign contributions and expenditures report.
The report must be filed in the county clerk’s office and will be made available to the public on the clerk’s website.
“Candidates are required to file this report, even if they did not receive campaign contributions and did not spend money for their election bid,” Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said in a news release.
State law provides civil penalties of $200 for candidates and their campaign committees who fail to file the required report after receiving notification of their delinquency.
The filing form is available online at the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website or may be obtained from the county clerk’s office. Candidates who have questions about filing the campaign finance report may call the county clerk’s office at 307-633-4264 or email office@laramiecountyclerk.com.
Candidates for state offices are required to file with the secretary of state.