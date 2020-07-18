CHEYENNE – Candidates for House District 42 and 43 talked taxes and ways to tackle the current budget crisis during a Thursday evening Cheyenne League of Women Voters virtual forum.
House District 42 candidate Ed Wright participated in the forum with House District 43 candidates John Harvey and Dan Zwonitzer because his opponent, Jim Blackburn, declined to participate in the forum. All candidates are Republican.
The incumbent Zwonitzer said he’s a fifth-generation Cheyenne resident, and if reelected, he would be the second-longest tenured lawmaker serving at the statehouse.
Zwonitzer is currently the chairman of the House Revenue Committee, a position he describes as thankless, and said Wyoming is currently facing its biggest budget shortfall in its history. He thought it was imperative for him to run for one more term to help find solutions for this problem.
Harvey said he’s been in Cheyenne since 2014, but he was born and raised in Wyoming. He served in the U.S. Army one year before Sept. 11, 2001, and served in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Harvey said he knows the most pressing matter is the state budget shortfall, but he doesn’t think the answer is more taxes. He said he thinks he can find areas to cut and reduce the overall size of state government.
Wright served as the former adjutant general for the Wyoming Military Department, which is over the Wyoming Air National Guard and Wyoming Army National Guard. Previously, he was a teacher in Gillette for 24 years, where he also served as a principal, associate superintendent and adjunct professor.
He said he wants to use his 35 years of education and military experience to give back to the state.
Cheyenne League of Women Voters moderator Marguerite Herman led the forum by asking questions from the League and the audience.
What is the biggest challenge facing Wyoming, and how should we, and you, address that challenge?
“The biggest challenge, by far, is our budget shortfall,” Harvey said. “How I would address that is by making cuts. Unfortunately, this problem has been around for several years; it’s been made much more urgent with the decline in oil revenue, and obviously this COVID crisis. But, you know, the legislators had a chance to fix this in the past, and they just haven’t. They’ve made some modest cuts, but nothing significant.”
He said Wyoming families are suffering enough as it is, and they don’t need to be paying any more taxes.
“I agree it’s most certainly the budget shortfall structural deficit,” Zwonitzer said. “And I also agree we’ve known about it easily since about 2012, where we’ve continued to spend, and we have not eliminated, cut the government to necessarily means or raise taxes to what was sustainable.”
With the current budget crisis, even if all of the state government was eliminated – including every state employee and K-12 education – the state would still be within a budget shortfall, Zwonitzer said.
“There’s just no realistic way to do without some type of revenue increase,” he said. “I think it’s going to end up at a 25% government reduction, but after that, you just can’t let prisoners free or not take abused kids off the streets. So some tax increase at some broad base level, hopefully in the least painful was possible – it’s going to have to happen.”
Wright said the most immediate issue is the COVID-19 pandemic and the CARES Act funding Wyoming has received. He said the money needs to be spent, otherwise it’s going to have to be given back to the federal government.
The pandemic isn’t going away, Wright said, and those dollars need to get through the state Legislature and governor.
With the state constitutional mandate to fund a uniform and adequate education for all Wyoming children, what actions would you support for the Legislature to meet that obligation?
As a former teacher and principal, Wright said people aren’t going to find a stronger advocate for education. He was also a business manager in a school district for 17 years.
“In the school district program, the ones that immediately come to mind are major maintenance,” he said. “If we cut the major maintenance ratio from 2% to 1%, it’s like $68 million a year by that alone. We certainly ought to suspend any kind of capital construction, any new construction of schools, and then start going down the list of what we should not touch – our teachers and students.”
Harvey said he would solve this problem by supporting school choice and get a little competition in the education system. He said single-payer government health care is a disaster, and single-payer government education is also a disaster.
It’s best to let the money follow the students and let the parents have some choice, and things should sort themselves out pretty quickly after that, he said.
“So your choices are either to change the Constitution, which is unlikely, at least with the current Legislature, or uniformly cut education equally through the state, usually through what we call the basket of goods,” Zwonitzer said. “And I’ve been endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association, and I’ve had this talk with them, but it’s going to be a significant 5%, 10% or 15% cut to education budgets. There’s no way around it without a couple percent extra sales tax increase.”
Historically, Wyoming has relied on the mineral industry for funding, but with the low oil prices, that money isn’t there anymore, he said.
“I guess the fair way to say it is the House historically has not wanted to cut education and the Senate has not wanted to raise taxes for education,” he said. “So we’ve been at a stalemate, really, for six years now, on what we do with the increasing cost of education.”
Should the state cut taxes and fees on the extractive industry in hopes of stimulating business and ultimately state revenue? Critics question whether that approach has ever worked. But what do you think?
“We need to ensure some type of uniform system per commodity that keeps market fairness within Wyoming. But the biggest problem we’re seeing, especially in oil and gas right now, is we’re not competing with other states,” Zwonitzer said.
Harvey said he doesn’t know the answer to that question because it’s something he needs to become more educated on. But off the top of his head, he said he wouldn’t be in favor of reducing taxes on the extractive industries due to the current budget crisis.
“The mineral industry is not suffering because of the severance taxes that Wyoming is taxing them,” Wright said. “It’s a much bigger picture than that for them. So I would not support lowering their taxes at this time. I think there are just other ways for us to generate revenue.”
House District 43 covers south-central Laramie County, including eastern Cheyenne, while House District 42 is bounded by the Ridley Road area to the north, Interstate 80 to the south, Interstate 25 to the east and the Albany County line to the west.
In both districts, the winner of the Aug. 18 GOP primary will win the seat, since no Democrats filed to run.